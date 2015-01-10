Winners In Wisconsin

On June 28-29, about 60 of America’s finest heavy-duty semi-trucks showed up at the Waukesha Expo Center in Waukesha, WI for the first annual Amcan Truck Fest. Home to some of the nation’s largest iron, the Wisconsin turnout didn’t disappoint for the first stop of the 2018 American Truck Show Circuit (ATSC) season. For those who haven’t experienced this new show series, there were two different contests happening on the event lot throughout the weekend – the National Championship Series (NCS) and the Wash and Show.

The NCS features electronic judging, bias-eliminating scoring and an accruing points system. Competitors show based on mileage and usage of their truck in one of two divisions: Elite Working or Limited for Show. Using a mobile app, five judges score NCS competitors in Interior, Engine, Exterior, Wheels/Tires and Driver Presentation. An algorithm then drops high and low scores from each category and averages the remaining three for a single TruckScore™ tally. This modernized system of judging allows for a transparent breakdown of scores after the event, so competitors can see where they did well and could have done better. First place Best of Show winners are awarded custom trophies made by Dynaflex Products in addition to $1,000. Second and third place Best of Show pays out $750 and $500, respectively. NCS competitors also gain points towards a national championship title based on their finishing position at each event.

The Wash and Show features a very low-pressure “Competitor’s Choice” contest where cleaning is only expected as much or as little as one feels. Competitors are given ballots to vote for best Wash and Show truck in Exterior Styling, Light Display, Paint/Vinyl and Best of Show. A huge perk of participating in this contest is the exclusive entry into the Wash and Show Giveaway where prizes include Hogebuilt fenders, Dynaflex exhaust kits, Valley Chrome bumpers, Lifetime accessories, Brunner Fabrication products, and cash giveaways from Fitzgerald Glider Kits. Trophies, also made by Dynaflex Products, are awarded to Wash and Show competitors placing first, second and third in the aforementioned categories, with first place Best of Show paying out $200.

The weekend commenced with fleets known for their custom builds rolling in including Jack C. Moss Trkg., Always Haulin’ and Rollin’ Transport. But, the large rides and 110-degree heat index weren’t the only factors keeping things hot in the Badger State. As temps began to drop in the evening, the Badger Truck Pullers Association came through with some powerful entertainment to heat things up, and then the ensuing Display of Lights and Sound drew in a large Friday night crowd.

DJ Mac was on the scene Saturday morning to call for “Rags Down” and fire up the lot. Judges got right into making their rounds to each truck in the National Championship Series (NCS). There was no doubt the judges felt the heat of day two, as did the competitors, being “grilled” about their rides. As the heat subsided and dusk came, competitors turned on their lights and cranked up their sound systems for night two of the Display of Lights and Sound. Wash and Show participants cruised the lot one last time before turning in their Competitor’s Choice contest ballots, and spectators got a last go at voting for People’s Choice.

Sunday morning’s brunch, hosted by Total Appearance and Auto Paint & Supply, made for a hearty start to the day. The weekend was capped off with a distribution of mantle-worthy hardware and the highly-anticipated giveaways. For more information about upcoming ATSC events, visit www.atsc.world today.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Special thanks go out to Ivana Mlinarevic and Jacob Gunderson for their help with this article and the photos. And the winners were…

LIMITED FOR SHOW BOBTAIL / NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

EXTERIOR: 1st Steven Sontag (2007 Peterbilt 379); 2nd Nicholas Krueger (1994 Peterbilt 379).

ENGINE: 1st Steven Sontag (2007 Peterbilt 379); 2nd Nicholas Krueger (1994 Peterbilt 379).

INTERIOR: 1st Steven Sontag (2007 Peterbilt 379); 2nd Nicholas Krueger (1994 Peterbilt 379).

DRIVER PRESENTATION: 1st Nicholas Krueger (1994 Peterbilt 379); 2nd Steven Sontag (2007 Peterbilt 379).

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Steven Sontag (2007 Peterbilt 379); 2nd Nicholas Krueger (1994 Peterbilt 379).

LIMITED FOR SHOW COMBO / NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

EXTERIOR: 1st Brian Dreher (2016 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Cameron Ash (2016 Kenworth W900L); 3rd Aaron Kimball (2009 Kenworth W900).

ENGINE: 1st Brian Dreher (2016 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Cameron Ash (2016 Kenworth W900L); 3rd Aaron Kimball (2009 Kenworth W900).

INTERIOR: 1st Brian Dreher (2016 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Aaron Kimball (2009 Kenworth W900); 3rd Cameron Ash (2016 Kenworth W900L).

DRIVER PRESENTATION: 1st Brian Dreher (2016 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Cameron Ash (2016 Kenworth W900L); 3rd Aaron Kimball (2009 Kenworth W900).

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Brian Dreher (2016 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Cameron Ash (2016 Kenworth W900L); 3rd Aaron Kimball (2009 Kenworth W900).

ELITE WORKING BOBTAIL / NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

EXTERIOR: 1st Grant Alderman (2008 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Matthew Strottman (2017 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Greg Victor (1985 Peterbilt 359).

ENGINE: 1st Grant Alderman (2008 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Matthew Strottman (2017 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Greg Victor (1985 Peterbilt 359).

INTERIOR: 1st Grant Alderman (2008 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Matthew Strottman (2017 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Greg Victor (1985 Peterbilt 359).

DRIVER PRESENTATION: 1st Matthew Strottman (2017 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Grant Alderman (2008 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Greg Victor (1985 Peterbilt 359).

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Grant Alderman (2008 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Matthew Strottman (2017 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Greg Victor (1985 Peterbilt 359).

ELITE WORKING COMBO / NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

EXTERIOR: 1st Josh Weaber (2017 Kenworth W900L); 2nd Jay Blackbourn (2016 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Austin Gottman (2015 Peterbilt 389).

ENGINE: 1st Josh Weaber (2017 Kenworth W900L); 2nd Dan Demeyer (2016 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Jay Blackbourn (2016 Peterbilt 389).

INTERIOR: 1st Jay Blackbourn (2016 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Bryan Robers (2019 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Ken Summ (2003 Peterbilt 379).

DRIVER PRESENTATION: 1st Austin Gottman (2015 Peterbilt 389); 2nd (tie) Ken Summ (2003 Peterbilt 379); 2nd (tie) Dan Demeyer (2016 Peterbilt 389).

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Josh Weaber (2017 Kenworth W900L); 2nd Austin Gottman (2015 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Jay Blackbourn (2016 Peterbilt 389).

WASH & SHOW BOBTAIL

LIGHT DISPLAY: 1st Jesse Willinski (2014 Peterbilt 367); 2nd Alex Strottman (2017 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Ryan Krahn (2017 Peterbilt 389).

EXTERIOR STYLING: 1st Ryan Krahn (2017 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Jeff Schultz (1986 Freightliner); 3rd Alex Strottman (2017 Peterbilt 389).

PAINT / VINYL: 1st Andrew Pagels (2001 Peterbilt 379); 2nd Ryan Krahn (2017 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Rick Willinski (2009 Peterbilt 388).

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Ryan Krahn (2017 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Andrew Pagels (2001 Peterbilt 379); 3rd Jeff Schultz (1986 Freightliner).

WASH & SHOW COMBO

LIGHT DISPLAY: 1st Jeff Storm (2005 Peterbilt 379); 2nd Josh Hammiller (2006 Peterbilt 379); 3rd Robbie Harris (2004 Kenworth W900).

EXTERIOR STYLING: 1st Kiegan Nelson (2013 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Chad Roetzer (2013 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Josh Irwin (2007 Kenworth W900L).

PAINT / VINYL: 1st Robbie Harris (2004 Kenworth W900); 2nd Hernan Arcila (2018 Peterbilt 389); 3rd Kiegan Nelson (2013 Peterbilt 389).

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Kiegan Nelson (2013 Peterbilt 389); 2nd Josh Irwin (2007 Kenworth W900L); 3rd Robbie Harris (2004 Kenworth W900).

ATSC / AMCAN TRUCK FEST 2018 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD:

Grant Alderman (2008 Peterbilt 389).