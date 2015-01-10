Eliminate Regen Issues

Do you suffer from DPF Anxiety? The fear of your truck derating or having to replace your diesel particulate filter? There is a new product available that can help cure DPF Anxiety. EnerBurn® from JKG Fuel Solutions is a diesel additive that will improve DPF regen performance or your money back. And what driver wouldn’t like to experience fewer DPF regens and/or lost driving time due to DPF parked regens or shop time for cleaning? EnerBurn is a “fuel combustion catalyst” that enhances combustion in the cylinder, creating additional heat during the power stroke for a cleaner, more complete combustion burn that effectively reduces soot emissions by up to 70%.

EnerBurn works two ways. First, by producing a more complete burn of diesel during the power stroke and second, by lowering the burn temperature of the remaining soot. The normal burn temp of soot in the diesel particulate filter is 1,150 degrees. The average regen burns at a temperature of 1,200 degrees. EnerBurn lowers the burn temp of diesel particulant matter to about 800 degrees. “Soot” will burn off passively and more thoroughly under normal driving conditions with much less need for active, on-board DPF regeneration or “parked” regens. This saves the driver both time and money for the extra diesel consumed.

This unique product will allow your engine to perform at its optimal levels. Multiple independent laboratory and field tests conducted under controlled conditions have proven that EnerBurn improves the efficiency of ANY diesel engine by 5-12%. Most drivers see an increase in their fuel economy that is more than enough to pay for their use of the product.

Are you already using a diesel fuel additive? Then you should know that EnerBurn also contains both a lubricant additive and a fuel stabilizing additive so the user does not have to use multiple fuel treatment products. EnerBurn is also an extremely effective algaecide, meaning it kills off any microbial contamination in the fuel lines and tanks – a definite bonus. EnerBurn is a great alternative to DPF deletes, which have the distinct downside of regulatory fines. Unlike DPF deletes, EnerBurn won’t void engine warranties or impact vehicle trade-in value, either. Those owners of newer engines with SCR or DEF systems can expect to see less usage of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), which translates to even more savings.

It all adds up – EnerBurn’s return on investment is 100% in 3-6 months of use through better fuel economy and 300-500% annually from reduced maintenance costs associated with high particulate levels. Remember, particulants affect other parts beyond the DPF, including turbochargers, EGR valves and sensors, and higher soot levels in the oil. EnerBurn’s benefits are obvious for newer engines, but it will also enhance performance and maintenance costs on older engines, too. Scheduled DPF maintenance is still recommended, as there will still be accumulated ash from metal impurities and other contaminants. Following are a few testimonials from drivers and owners using EnerBurn.

“My engine was running like new within a week of using EnerBurn. Engine performance is most important to me, and my 465-hp 2012 DD15 runs like new since I started treating my fuel with EnerBurn. I was looking for a fuel treatment product that would prevent the premature failures of the EGR/DPF/SCR components when I found EnerBurn. I am now confident that those components are staying free of soot build-up. But, the dramatic improvement in acceleration and my truck’s ability to maintain 75 mph while topping a 3% grade with 77,000 lbs. is making driving fun again.” – Randy Morton, Owner Operator

“Our fleet of 2012, 2014 and 2016 Freightliners with Cummins ISL engines runs mostly short-haul deliveries. Before using EnerBurn, we were having to call Freightliner mobile service out for assisted regens about once per week. It’s now been six months and we have yet to experience any repeat issues with the engines or DPF exhaust systems. We are 100% satisfied with EnerBurn.” – Gordon Wick, Fleet Manager, Bayshore Oil & Propane

“I have been using EnerBurn for 18 months. The first six months was in a 2008 Pete 389 with a Cummins, and the last 12 months in a 2012 KW T-660 with a Cummins. I began using EnerBurn because of the constant regen issues my truck was having. Within 7-10 days, I no longer had the “Hot Exhaust Gas” light come on every time I stopped. After an additional 6-8 weeks using EnerBurn, the power, fuel economy and performance of my truck was better than brand new! I have not had a parked regen in eight months, and like many other drivers, I am getting 1-1.5 mpg better than without EnerBurn. Thanks!” – Rusty Stender, Owner Operator

EnerBurn is registered and approved by the EPA and has passed reviews by CARB, as well as being endorsed by DPF manufacturer Mann-Hummel. All the data collected about EnerBurn was obtained through independent testing lab results. To see what EnerBurn can do for your truck, you will just have to try it for yourself.

EnerBurn® is available in packs of 4-ounce and 16-ounce bottles, as well as 1-gallon and 5-gallon jugs. One gallon of EnerBurn will treat 2,500 gallons of fuel. To order, visit www.betterdiesel.com or call JKG Fuel Solutions at 612-209-3079. If you have any questions about EnerBurn, Jane Gates, owner of JKG Fuel Solutions, will be glad to answer them – call now!

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was reprinted with permission from our friend Steve Pollock, the publisher at Movin’ Out. Thanks, Steve!