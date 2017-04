We keep pressing on,

Keep logging the miles.

Riding these roads,

And forcing these smiles.

As if the time we lose,

With our wife and child,

Doesn’t rip us apart,

Or kill us inside.

A son holds on to his father,

And says, “daddy don’t leave.”

He’ll fight the urge to stay,

As he climbs in and rides away.

And as his hometown fades,

In the rearview mirrors.

His heart feels the break,

And brings on the tears.

~ Kyle Jellison (seen here

in Provo Canyon in Utah)