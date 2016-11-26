The Spirit of the American Trucker – November 2016



I was recently strolling west on I-80 and the CB was quiet for hours – until this beautiful Peterbilt livestock hauler, piloted by Peter Schultz (28), got on the highway. Almost immediately, my CB lit up with bear reports! Minutes later, I was talking to Peter and taking pictures of his truck. I asked him if bull-haulers stuck together, and he said, “We

try. Last week, ten of us rolled together and chit-chatted on the radio for probably 250 miles, about how it was back when my dad and grandpa hauled livestock. Unfortunately, it’s not like that today – most people won’t even tell you about a bear or a wreck ahead – it’s up to you to figure it out.” After complimenting him on his ride, he said, “I’m glad to see my truck being appreciated, even though she’s beginning to show her age with two million miles. I’m only 28 years old and still learning every day, but I try to be courteous to everyone. My truck used to be my dad’s – I bought it from him.” For those of you who have been out on the road long enough to remember how it was, it is up to you to pass that torch to the younger drivers so this tradition of helping others continues, because we gotta stick together.