Better Than Television

Our beloved magazine is carefully designed to highlight all aspects of the trucking industry. However, tucked in neatly with everything else, is a page dedicated to book reviews brought to us by Terri Schlichenmeyer (65) of Wisconsin and her column, The Bookworm Sez. Since she was 15, Terri has been in some form of media. Starting out in radio as one of the first women on air with a regular gig in Wisconsin, she also worked in a library. In 2003 she began writing book reviews because it sounded fun, and the following year she started contributing these reviews to newspapers. To review books, a love of reading is necessary, and it is nothing for her to have many books in the process of being read all at the same time. On average, she reads four to six books completely every week! Her email is very busy with a variety and many pitches per day on books for her to review. Does she review them all? Absolutely not! Not everything aligns with what she needs for her work or what she desires to read. Seeking niche publications is how she found 10-4 Magazine. Taking the direct approach, Terri reached out to our fearless leader Dan Linss about becoming a contributor. After samples were sent and a follow-up phone call was made, Terri became a mainstay most months, bringing us a fresh view of new books to delve into, since January 2016. Dan has always said that we are more than just a truck magazine, we are a human magazine, so he has always felt like “human interest” stories were important to include. According to Terri, books are a better alternative to television because reading not only allows you an escape, but opens and expands your mind, as well. There is a solid collaboration with Terri and Dan regarding what the next book review will be, and if you’ve read her reviews, there is definitely something for everyone in her list of books. Today, she writes for 130 publications within the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam. Included with this are fillers she provides for two newspapers, a humor column for a magazine in Delaware and the rest are all book reviews. She is the author of three trivia books which includes one on general trivia, one on American history, and one on science. She has co-written with a friend a book on Wisconsin trivia and has contributed to several other books. From her standpoint, she sees 10-4 Magazine as a very helpful and readable publication. She appreciates the diversity of the magazine and the substance created surrounding the industry we are so passionate about. Thank you, Terri, for your continued contributions and the fresh perspective of the books you review for all of us!