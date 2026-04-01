Riding In Style

Horsepower is typically something we discuss about the trucks we feature, but in this case, it is more about what the truck is hauling instead of what’s under the hood. At the “Road to Wishes” Truck Show in Ocala, FL last month, we saw an awesome rig designed specifically for hauling horses. Thinking about taking pictures of it, we figured what would be better than this beautiful truck with a stunning horse standing next to it and representing what true horsepower really looks like. Appropriately named “Horse Play” for obvious reasons, I could not have imagined a more perfect truck and trailer, displayed by Chabe Durham, in all its shiny glory.

This classic Peterbilt and the very custom stainless Featherlite horse trailer she pulls was a 53’ mirror shining in the Florida sun. When we met Chabe he was happy to tell us all about his trusty steed. A 2024 Peterbilt 389X (#1345 of 1369) powered by a Cummins with 605 “horses” under her hood, hooked to an 18-speed, with a 296-inch wheelbase, she was put together with the “less is more” mentality. “Horse Play” rolls down the road with as much elegance as the winning horses that she hauls!

When it comes to a comfortable ride, the wagon this horse pulls goes above and beyond. They thought of everything when they were putting this trailer together, including heat for in the winter and air conditioning for in the summer, and the walls are insulated and lined with products that help protect both the horse and the trailer’s structure. Depending on how long the ride will be, sometimes there are stops along the way where they can let the horses out to stretch their legs and rest. Our friend Warren Aitken (who was here for the show from Australia) and I were not too proud to beg for an opportunity to shoot this truck and trailer and sometimes dreams come true. Chabe invited us to visit the World Equestrian Center and a local farm to get pictures, as well.

At the farm, we were able to get that shot I had hoped for. The staff at the farm was kind enough to bring out a magnificent black horse to pose next to that magnificent Peterbilt and her shiny wagon. A little tour around the World Equestrian Center and out through the local countryside scouting for locations made us appreciate everything that this region has to offer. The locations Warren picked were “picture perfect” as always, and I was happy to be along for the ride. I am not a person who rides horses, but it was awesome that day getting to pet some of those soft noses and scratch the ears of the horses who came by the fence when we were out in the field and stopped at a few places along the way.

These special animals are fortunate to live in a place that is considered to be paradise for horses. Each fall, in places where it gets cold, it is not just people who start their migration south to Florida to escape winter – thousands of horses make that trip south, as well, and end up here in Marion County. It is here in the “Horse Capital of the World” where they get to enjoy a very mild winter, with low humidity, until they load up for the flight back home for the summer.

Have you ever wondered why you see the lights on in a horse trailer at night? This does not happen by accident but is done on purpose to help eliminate shadows at night that will spook the horses. Hauling horses is a specialized business using very specialized trailers. Chabe said that if an emergency arises, he has been trained to administer certain medical treatments if necessary before he can get to a location with a vet.

There are a lot of things you must be aware of before you load that wagon, including making sure there is proper ventilation to minimize stress and help prevent dehydration, colic, and other respiratory issues like shipping fever. Proper loading includes using quick release ties and placing heavier horses on the driver’s side. All states require documentation for horses traveling across state lines that verify health status and ownership. Most test results are valid from 6-12 months, but a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection by a licensed vet is typically valid for only 30 days. Some states require an import permit, which is obtained by your vet, as well.

The “Horse Capital of the World” was trademarked in 2001 and is officially held by Ocala and Marion Counties in Florida. It’s not by chance that this region proudly holds this title. It holds this distinction as a major international hub for over 1,200 horse farms, with around 600 of them breeding or training thoroughbreds. The region is unmatched in its concentration of breeding these thoroughbreds, along with its legacy of producing numerous elite champions. It also boasts world-class show horses and amenities that attract top equestrian talent from around the world.

In 1943, Carl G. Rose established the first thoroughbred farm in the area called Rosemere Farm. Carl was a road builder who realized that the limestone calcium-rich soil was excellent for developing good bone density in horses. “Needles” was the first Florida-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby in 1956, validating the region as a serious breeding hub. In 1961, “Carry Back” won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes and came in 7th at the Belmont Stakes. Despite losing the Triple Crown, he was named the Champion 3-Year-Old Male of 1961. It wasn’t until 1978 when “Affirmed” brought the Triple Crown home to Ocala.

Today, about 75,000 horses call somewhere on one of those 1,200 farms home. The subtropical climate with mild winters and warm summers is the ideal horse breeding and training environment. The year-round weather also allows for uninterrupted training schedules, which is very conducive to producing winning horses, and the World Equestrian Center (WEC) is the ultimate horse resort. There is luxury everywhere – be it for horses or their humans. If you love horses, this place is better than someone who loves the beach (like me) going to Hawaii.

The day we were at WEC, we got to stop and watch a jumping class in action. The riders and the horses were one, galloping around the arena, and nailing every jump. It was beautiful to see them in action. Getting to the arena we got to share paths with those beautiful animals on their way to compete. Horses are flown here from all over the world to compete in equestrian competitions like the Hunter/Jumper class, Dressage, and Specialty/International classes. Events like this happen year-round at WEC.

The location features 23 outdoor and six indoor arenas with premium all-weather footing and advanced, large LED screen walls. Nearly 3,000 concrete stalls with air mattress flooring ensure deluxe accommodation for the 4-legged guests who are treated like royalty here. Each barn has hot and cold water and rubber matted wash racks designed to accommodate a high volume of horses simultaneously, ensuring efficiency for trainers and groomers. The stalls also feature specialized grooming areas that are temperature-controlled for equine comfort. The facility has more than 25 air-conditioned barns, over 250 turnout paddocks, and miles of riding trails.

As part of WEC, The Equestrian Hotel is the only AAA Four Diamond resort in Ocala and was named one of TIME Magazine’s 2024 World’s Greatest Places. The 248-room hotel offers a stay that exceeds all expectations. Anchored by a 20-foot floor-to-ceiling fireplace crowned with crystal chandeliers in the grand lobby, its European influence creates an atmosphere of elegance and grandeur unmatched by any other accommodations – and it is just steps away from everything at WEC, including a full-service spa and seven onsite dining options. The Equestrian Manor is Central Florida’s premier meeting and event venue. The Riding Academy Hotel welcomes exhibitors, groups, families and their pets, complete with a dog park and dedicated play areas.

Across the rest of the property there are over 30 boutiques and vendors providing brands for beauty, decor, and equestrian living. Golf cart rentals make touring the grounds a pleasant and easy experience. There are also two large Exposition Centers that host trade shows, dog shows, and other sporting events, and the RV park has nearly 300 spots. There is a 40,000 square-foot Veterinary Hospital that is operated by University of Florida veterinarians offering state of the art equine care, along with a small animal hospital offering services mostly for dogs and cats, that has exam rooms, surgery, and grooming. Near the venue is the Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club featuring a 27-hole course with 18-hole championship play, designed by Ron Garl, that includes tributes to iconic holes from around the world.

There are bronze animal statues sitting at a table, part of the “A Wild Life for Wildlife” designed by artists Gillie and Marc. It features endangered species and helps raise awareness, funds, and support for wildlife conservation. There is an empty space at the table left so you could create a connection with the endangered animals. I took a seat and made that connection and got the picture to preserve the memory.

Surprisingly, it was a truck that sparked this journey to a place that was built with so much thought put into every detail. WEC is a place that, if you ever get the chance to visit, do not miss it, because it is spectacular! And this truck that does not just haul “freight” but something very special, living breathing animals, that most of the time mean the world to the people that own them. It is only fitting that these majestic and prized animals should “ride in style” in this amazing Peterbilt and luxurious horse trailer. Thanks to everyone who made this day special and to Chabe for allowing us to share it with all of you.