Remembering JR

Our friend and colleague (and past cover trucker) JR Schleuger of Lifetime Nut Covers in Britt, Iowa, passed away on the morning of February 12, 2026. He had been fighting an aggressive cancer and struggling with blood clots for some time, but we really thought his treatment was working and he was doing better. His passing was a shock to all of us in the trucking world. JR was a young man with a young family, so please pray for his wife and three girls as they navigate these difficult times. The trucking industry is a tight-knit community, and times like these will require us all to come together and support one another – whether you knew him or not! Thankfully, the company was left in good hands, so they will continue making those amazing truck accessories. Rest in peace, JR. We will miss your sincere smile and larger-than-life personality, presence, and heart.