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    Sunday, April 5
    Special Features

    Remembering JR

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    Our friend and colleague (and past cover trucker) JR Schleuger of Lifetime Nut Covers in Britt, Iowa, passed away on the morning of February 12, 2026.  He had been fighting an aggressive cancer and struggling with blood clots for some time, but we really thought his treatment was working and he was doing better.  His passing was a shock to all of us in the trucking world.  JR was a young man with a young family, so please pray for his wife and three girls as they navigate these difficult times.  The trucking industry is a tight-knit community, and times like these will require us all to come together and support one another – whether you knew him or not!  Thankfully, the company was left in good hands, so they will continue making those amazing truck accessories.  Rest in peace, JR.  We will miss your sincere smile and larger-than-life personality, presence, and heart.

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    Daniel J. Linss has been with 10-4 Magazine since the beginning in September of 1993 and has been the Editor and Art Director since March of 1994. Over the years, he has also become an owner and one of the main photographers for 10-4 and is well-known for his insightful cover feature articles and honest show reports. Married for over 30 years with three grown children, Daniel produces 10-4 Magazine each and every month from his office in Central California.

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