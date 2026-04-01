Still Searching?

Are you looking for something? Do you know what it is that you are looking for? Sometimes, it feels like we are searching for satisfaction of some sort, but we don’t really know exactly what it is that will accomplish that. For some, it could be financial freedom. For others, it may be freedom FROM finances. Maybe satisfaction comes in the form of having something to keep us busy, or maybe just having nothing to do. Our faith, our families, our careers, vices, habits, and so on, no matter what it is that we think will bring us that sense of satisfaction, it often seems to be perpetually elusive and just beyond our reach. So, we just keep chasing whatever it may be, in hopes of capturing it someday before the hourglass drops the last grain of sand. I wouldn’t expect anyone to find any “satisfaction” in this month’s contribution, but maybe you’ll relate to this poem about (and called) Elusive Satisfaction. Enjoy!

ELUSIVE SATISFACTION

By Trevor Hardwick

On ways to be elusive,

I guess you could write the book.

Of all the ways you’re out of reach,

And all the time you took.

I’ve chased you down the open road,

And chased you in my dreams.

You’ve always been a vital part,

Of all my plans and schemes.

You’re just beyond the setting sun,

And just before its rise.

You’re something that I cannot see,

Yet yearning in my eyes.

What exactly are you,

A person, or a thing?

The missing piece that some may find,

Within a wedding ring?

Perhaps you’re like a currency,

Just numbers in a bank.

Enough to keep me wanting more,

But not to fill my tank.

Maybe You’re my Deity,

That still, small voice within.

Calling me toward You,

Over and over again.

Or just beyond those vapors,

That are rising off the road.

Or maybe at the bottom of,

A bottle, I’ve been sold.

Once I thought I found you,

In the laughter of a child.

Or in a perfect stranger,

When they looked at me and smiled.

I’m not sure I know you,

But I chase you, nonetheless.

I might not recognize you,

If I found you, I confess.

A woman or a dollar bill,

Or a freedom yet unknown?

Some supernatural evidence,

That I am not alone?

A slower pace, a smoother face,

More time upon the clock?

A sense of true direction,

While we’re spinnin’ on this rock?

What could I be searching for,

To keep me satisfied?

To gather things along the way,

Or just enjoy the ride?

Whatever it may be,

That keeps me rollin’ down the line.

I hope that I might find it,

While I’ve still got precious time.