This month’s “Out of the Archives with Bette Garber” features a 1980 Kenworth K100 “cabin over” that was owned and operated by Dave Sweetman for Horseless Carriage. Powered by a 400 Cummins Big Cam III hooked to a 15-speed, Dave used this truck to haul specialty vehicles until 1988, when he traded it in for a new T600 Kenworth. At that time, it had 1.2 million miles on the odometer. The picture was taken by Bette Garber, along with many others, for a cover feature in the April 1986 edition of American Trucker Magazine – that was 40 years ago this month!
Deesel Dave’s 1980 K100
By Mark HarterUpdated:No Comments1 Min Read
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Mark Harter
A Trucking Industry historian, Mark Harter has been nicknamed “Truckapedia” by industry colleagues due to his wealth of knowledge, fascination, and love of trucks from the time he was a child. A former driver, Mark has hauled cool cars at Horseless Carriage, steel commodities at PGT Trucking, and has worked in operations for a couple of fleets. Mark has been photographing trucks since the late 1980s and currently resides in Newburgh, Indiana. Outside of trucking, Mark has a passion for Sportscars, the Indianapolis 500, and the IndyCar Series. He has been contributing to 10-4 Magazine since 2023.