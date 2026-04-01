Deesel Dave’s 1980 K100

This month’s “Out of the Archives with Bette Garber” features a 1980 Kenworth K100 “cabin over” that was owned and operated by Dave Sweetman for Horseless Carriage. Powered by a 400 Cummins Big Cam III hooked to a 15-speed, Dave used this truck to haul specialty vehicles until 1988, when he traded it in for a new T600 Kenworth. At that time, it had 1.2 million miles on the odometer. The picture was taken by Bette Garber, along with many others, for a cover feature in the April 1986 edition of American Trucker Magazine – that was 40 years ago this month!