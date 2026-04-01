This month’s creation was for Nathaniel Wood with SGB Transport in Bismarck, North Dakota (soon to be San Antonio, Texas). Married to his wife Kristy for 19 years, they have three kids – Samantha (17), graduating early this year and then heading to college in Texas, Gabriella (15), and Bennett (10). Being in the Army and then the National Guard, Nathaniel has done some “tours of duty” over the years, but his current “tour” involves driving a truck, too.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Nathaniel’s dad, John Wood, was a machinist by trade. Growing up, Nathaniel found himself trying to find something that fit. After having a few issues with school, he dropped out and went to welding school. Later, he went back to high school to finish and graduate. After high school he was given the responsibility to run his dad’s shop, which he quickly realized wasn’t his thing. Having mechanical abilities, he opted to join the Army and try a different path.

As a diesel mechanic in the Army, he ended up on a tour in Iraq. While in Iraq, he randomly found the love of his life when he met Kristy (she was in the Air Force). He said, “I don’t know how, but we found each other, and five months later we got married.” She was stationed in San Antonio, and after she fulfilled her service in 2008, she went back to Bismarck. Nathaniel stayed enlisted with the National Guard as a mechanic and aircraft refueler in Bismarck, as well, which has been their home since 2009 (Kristy is from that area and has family there).

With Kristy working as a registered nurse, Nathaniel had quite a few deployments, and in 2012 he decided to add driving a truck as an additional occupation while still working some weekends with the guard. He drove for that first company for nine years before he ventured off and purchased his own truck – a used 2015 glider kit, which he ran until he ordered and picked up the new Peterbilt you see here. One of his friends suggested calling Kansas City Peterbilt because they thought that is where Hillius buys their trucks, which are a cool but common sight in North Dakota (I have featured a few of their trucks over the years).

Talking to Nathaniel, we hit it right off. Within a few days we had the specs dialed in and the order process started. He had a good idea of what he wanted after spending many miles and nights thinking about it. I am very fond of the model 567 and have even helped develop a few cool parts for them. So, when I shared with Nathaniel some pics and ideas, he was definitely on board. I happened to be in Denton the week his truck was built, so I searched for it with our friend Paul. It was a long walk, but what a great time it was visiting (and I got in a few extra steps that day, too). The truck arrived in Kansas City the following week and Mike was given the responsibility of getting it dialed in.

The truck is a 2026 Peterbilt 567 with a 72” High Roof sleeper, painted Smokey Mountain Effect, and powered with a 565-hp X15 Cummins with 2050 torque hooked to an 18-speed. With a nice 280” wheelbase, Low Air suspension, a car-hauler front axle on air ride, full locking diffs, and a factory lift axle, the rig was also dressed in Peterbilt oval hole wheels. Inside, it has a Platinum interior, with all the nice things. Mike installed some bicycle-style fenders on brackets from I-29, along with a much needed cell phone booster antenna.

Our friend Storm with One 11 Weldshop built Nathaniel a stainless visor and drilled some holes for 3/4” button cab lights, and Carl at Rockwood made some cool billet front step pieces. Carl and I have also been working on single headlight adapters but haven’t quite got them finished yet. Nathaniel was definitely interested in those and, hoping we finish them sooner than later, added a set of single squares to his add-on list and had them pre-wired so, once we get the adapters done, he can easily install them himself at the house. When Nathaniel showed up to get the truck, I explained how I thought he should peel the red out of the emblems to add to the truck’s clean look. So, he grabbed them, ripped them out, and was pleased with the look, as well. I said, “If you don’t do something to it, it’s not really yours,” and he quickly made it his.

It was a pleasure doing business with Nathaniel and we were super pleased at the end result. I wanted to thank him and his family not only for their business, but for their service, as well. Me and my family and friends are keeping our veterans and active service members in our thoughts and prayers during these current turbulent times. Some of our friends and co-workers have children and loved ones that are deployed on “tours” as we speak, and our hearts are with them, as well.