Tools For Everyday Life

Contributor Dr. Terence (Terry) Hannigan (74) became part of the 10-4 family without prior involvement in trucking, but by way of his wife Norma, a long-time contributor for our “Health & Happiness” column since 2003. After Terry semi-retired, Norma asked if he would like to share in the quarterly contributions. Terry came on board with his first article in February 2022 titled “Being Grateful” and has since rotated every other quarter with Norma. Terry went to an all-male Catholic high school, while Norma attended a nearby all-female Catholic high school. Terry’s high school hosted a Christmas concert which was a joint concert put on by both his and Norma’s high schools. They were paired up to sing in the program and were pretty much inseparable ever since. Terry is quite accomplished with an undergrad in Spanish and Psychology major. After spending a year in Spain, he received his master’s degree in Spanish literature. Alongside Norma, they joined the Peace Corp and spent that time in Chile. Once they returned in 1980, Terry acquired his first career job at Rockland Community College as an advisor to around 200 international students from 60 different countries, and he even completed a year internship at a psychiatry hospital. Terry admitted he can’t get enough of the classroom and continues to learn and educate himself. In 2017, he stepped into retirement, but not completely. Today, Terry still has a small practice for primarily couples counseling near their home in New York. He and Norma are studying Irish literature and make a trip to Ireland about every other year. Studying Irish literature is not only an interest, but his parents are immigrants from Ireland, and he still has relatives there. They love to travel whenever they get the opportunity and enjoy cycling. Currently, their cycling has them taking on sections of the path along the historic Erie Canal. He and Norma were married on December 27, 1975, and they just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. Regarding our beloved magazine, Terry had no knowledge of the trucking world prior to Norma’s contributions, but he has enjoyed learning about the industry (and the monthly Truckertoons). Terry appreciates the opportunities to share his knowledge to help people take better care of themselves, because if the information isn’t available, how will people know about these topics? Terry loves writing and is flattered to be a part of 10-4 Magazine. Thank you, Terry, for coming on board and sharing useful mental health information as helpful tools for everyday life. We truly appreciate you and your contributions!