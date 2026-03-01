Biggest Little Show

Nearly every year, I attend the Mid-West Truck & Trailer Show, held on the first weekend of February. This event officially kicks off the truck show season for me. I attended this year’s truck show on the weekend of February 6-7, 2026, at the Peoria Convention Center in downtown Peoria, IL. The Mid-West Truck & Trailer Show is often referred to as the “Biggest Little Truck Show” in the country. Trade Show Executives named this industry event one of the fastest growing shows in recent years.

This event is organized and hosted by the Mid-West Truckers Association (MTA) based out of Springfield, IL. The MTA has a base of 4,300 members that represent 15 midwestern and southern states. Members consist of trucking companies as well as companies that operate trucks as part of their business model. The MTA provides services and education related to driver and employee compliance, education and membership programs, legislative and regulations programs, motor carrier compliance, and Workers Compensation Insurance.

This show has been in existence since 1963, and it has had its home in three different locations over the years including Decatur, Springfield (two times), and finally its current location at the Peoria Convention Center (PCC) since 2002. I’ve been attending this event for over 20 years. It’s not a big show in comparison to the other ones I attend, but it’s an indoor event, and that fact alone offers many advantages this time of year in Illinois.

Since it’s a February event, all the registered trucks, vendor booths, and scheduled activities take place inside the 127,000 square foot show area of the PCC. This year’s truck show had 160 exhibitors, over 6,000 attendees Friday and Saturday, and more than 40 featured events. All these planned activities give professionals in the trucking industry a chance to talk to distributors, suppliers, and customers in person about the latest and greatest news and events occurring in the trucking industry.

Held in conjunction each year with the Mid-West Truck & Trailer Show, the Mid-West Truckers Association holds its annual convention, also conveniently located within the Peoria Civic Center. Seminars led by industry experts are scheduled throughout the two-day event to provide valuable news and the most current information available to the trucking professionals in attendance.

One of the highlights of this event that really interests me is the show trucks on display. The participant numbers were down this year, compared to past truck shows, with 20 trucks registered for the event. But there still were some very sharp show trucks that caught my eye. I photographed several trucks that are documented in this article. The few winners were presented awards at the end of the show on Saturday afternoon by Matt Wells, Vice President of the MTA. Thanks to Shelly Hartman for providing the pic of Erin Barrick with her trophy in front of her awesome Peterbilt 359.

I liked all the show trucks, but the ones that caught my eye were the 1985 black and white Peterbilt 359 owned by Erin Barrick, the blue and gray 1996 Peterbilt 379 and blue and white 1998 Peterbilt 379 (both owned by West Jersey Express), and the 2026 maroon and gray Kenworth W900 owned by my friend Dave Marti. I also liked the blue 2025 Kenworth W990 owned by Kenneth Smith, the white 1994 Ford LTL9000 owned by Brent Hinderliter (which had cool lighting), and a 2023 two-tone green T680 Kenworth owned by Hoffman Transportation. Another unique truck that was the first one I’ve seen was the Tesla EV Gen 2 over-the-road tractor. Like the Tesla cars, the design concepts of the interior and exterior of this vehicle are out-of-the-box thinking.

Another aspect of this show I like, besides being a smaller indoor truck show, is the opportunity I get to meet and talk to a variety of vendors and service providers from the Midwest. This event is a great kick-off to the truck show season and truly deserving of its moniker “The Biggest Little Truck Show” in the country!

I would like to thank MTA Vice President Matt Wells and his staff for their assistance and accommodation covering this event. If you’re in the neighborhood on the first weekend of February 2027, make it a point to stop by and experience some Midwest nice. It will be worth your time and effort! And this year’s winners were:

2012-2026: 1st Kenneth “Bubba” Smith, Princeton, IL – 2025 Blue KW W990; 2nd Dave Marti, Forrest, IL – 2026 Maroon and Gray Kenworth W900.

1996-2011: 1st Drew Plummer, Toulon, IL – 1996 Blue and Gray Peterbilt 379; 2nd Matt Plummer, Toulon, IL – 1998 Blue and White Peterbilt 379.

1980-1995: 1st Erin Barrick, Lincoln, IL – 1985 Black and White Peterbilt 359; 2nd Brent Hinderliter, Pekin, IL – 1994 White Ford LTL9000.

1979 & OLDER: 1st David Weaver, Washington, IL – 1966 Red Chevrolet; 2nd Scott Weaver, Washington, IL – 1964 Red B-Model Mack.

KAMERON WILKEN YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR MEMORIAL AWARD: Erin Barrick, Lincoln, IL – 1985 Black and White Peterbilt 359.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE: 1st Drew Plummer, Toulon, IL – 1996 Blue and Gray Peterbilt 379; 2nd Kenneth “Bubba” Smith, Princeton, IL – 2025 Blue Kenworth W990.

DRIVER’S CHOICE: Erin Barrick, Lincoln, IL – 1985 Black and White Peterbilt 359.