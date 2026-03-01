JC Alt’s 1986 Pete 359

This month’s “Out of the Archives with Bette Garber” features Jason “JC” Alt’s 1986 Peterbilt model 359 and 2000 Timpte Super Hopper. “Ace in the Hole” was powered by a 425-hp Caterpillar 3406B, hooked to a 6×4 Spicer 2-stick transmission, and 3.70 rears. The truck, which had a 265” wheelbase and rode on a Peterbilt Air-Leaf suspension, featured a 60” flat-top sleeper, suicide doors, and the famous “Swoop” paint scheme done up in Sovereign and Lauderdale Blue, with maroon, mauve and gold striping, and the trailer painted to match, as well. Bette took this picture in Walcott, IA at the Iowa 80 Truck Stop, probably during one of their annual Truck Jamboree shows, held there each summer in July.