This month’s “Out of the Archives with Bette Garber” features Jason “JC” Alt’s 1986 Peterbilt model 359 and 2000 Timpte Super Hopper. “Ace in the Hole” was powered by a 425-hp Caterpillar 3406B, hooked to a 6×4 Spicer 2-stick transmission, and 3.70 rears. The truck, which had a 265” wheelbase and rode on a Peterbilt Air-Leaf suspension, featured a 60” flat-top sleeper, suicide doors, and the famous “Swoop” paint scheme done up in Sovereign and Lauderdale Blue, with maroon, mauve and gold striping, and the trailer painted to match, as well. Bette took this picture in Walcott, IA at the Iowa 80 Truck Stop, probably during one of their annual Truck Jamboree shows, held there each summer in July.
JC Alt’s 1986 Pete 359
By Mark HarterNo Comments1 Min Read
Previous ArticleWishes Do Come True
Next Article A Swedish Masterpiece
Mark Harter
A Trucking Industry historian, Mark Harter has been nicknamed “Truckapedia” by industry colleagues due to his wealth of knowledge, fascination, and love of trucks from the time he was a child. A former driver, Mark has hauled cool cars at Horseless Carriage, steel commodities at PGT Trucking, and has worked in operations for a couple of fleets. Mark has been photographing trucks since the late 1980s and currently resides in Newburgh, Indiana. Outside of trucking, Mark has a passion for Sportscars, the Indianapolis 500, and the IndyCar Series. He has been contributing to 10-4 Magazine since 2023.