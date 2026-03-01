Frigid Weather Safety

Is it cold enough for you? This winter has brought some record-breaking temperatures to much of the U.S. Frigid temperatures can kill if we’re not careful. While the thought of lying in bed under the covers is super appealing, the reality for many of us is that we still have to go out and drive trucks, do errands, go to appointments, and the like. I hope that by the time you are reading this, temperatures nationwide have returned to their seasonal norms – chilly enough for hot cocoa, but not chilly enough for hypothermia. But, if not, here are a few tips for staying safe when the weather turns frigid.

The human body likes to keep a temperature of around 98.6 degrees. Hypothermia occurs when a person is exposed to the cold for a period of time and their body temperature falls to below 95 degrees. Mild hypothermia causes a person to shiver and fingers and toes may feel numb. They might also complain of feeling sick, confused and/or hungry, and their skin appears dry and pale. With moderate hypothermia, there will be more intense shivering, breathing and heart rate slow down, and the person feels extremely tired. Speech is slurred and the person may be unable to answer questions or follow instructions.

Severe hypothermia causes the blood pressure and heart rate to decrease even further as the body’s normal functions are shutting down. At this point, they will stop shivering, seem very impaired, like they have been drinking or taking drugs, and may have a glassy stare. This stage is especially dangerous because, as the brain shuts down, so does judgment and people are known to wander away from shelter and even take off their clothes (called paradoxical undressing).

If you are in extreme cold, as soon as you become aware of the early symptoms of hypothermia in yourself, and before your good judgment has escaped, call 911 or get to a safe, warm place to reverse the process. If you see someone exhibiting these symptoms, call 911 ASAP and get them somewhere warm or to a hospital if moderate to severe hypothermia.

What can you do to prevent hypothermia? The first thing to do is dress appropriately by covering the head, neck, cheeks, and hands – any place where frostbite can set in. Wear several layers of waterproof or at least water-resistant clothing. Wear wool as much as you can instead of cotton. Cotton gets wet and doesn’t dry quickly. If you are driving from warmer to colder weather, stow the clothes you will need and change into them as soon as you see temperatures dropping. Carry foot and hand warmers with you (they are available at most truck stops).

Some of us think, “Oh, I’ll just be outside for a minute,” and run out without being adequately dressed. The problem with that is the possibility of falling and being unable to get back inside, forcing you to be out in the cold for a while until someone finds you. Carrying a charged cell phone in case of some unforeseen event could help you greatly if you are still conscious and can call for help.

Don’t drink alcohol! Alcohol gives one a false sense of security – you feel warm at first, but it is actually making the heat leave your body quicker. Stay hydrated with water and warm, caffeine-free drinks. I know, a cup of coffee seems like a good idea, but caffeine makes you urinate more, and that warm urine in your bladder helps keep body temperature stable.

What to do if you get stuck. Even before you get to this point, someone in your workplace should know where you are going and when you expect to be there. This goes for family members and/or friends, as well. If you don’t arrive as expected, help can be summoned for you. Drive slower to avoid going off the road. I know you have a deadline, but you won’t meet it if you’re dead. Call 911 immediately, even if you think you can remedy the situation on your own! The sooner someone knows you’re in trouble, the faster they can get you out of it. Contact a loved one so they can monitor what’s going on.

Other things you can do if you get stuck out in the cold are carry a brightly colored cloth or flag with you that you can tie to an antenna or attach to your windshield. If you are in a snowy environment, this will make your truck more visible from the road and air. If you can, write “HELP” in big letters on your windshield if there is snow on it. Run your engine and heat at full force for 10 minutes every hour, taking care that the exhaust is not blocked. Open a window a tiny bit to let any possible carbon monoxide that may be getting into the cab escape.

To get your blood pumping, flap your arms, move your legs, or sing. If there is someone with you, huddle with them to share body heat. Carry snacks with you and eat from time to time, being careful not to eat much, because that will draw the blood from your hands and feet into your stomach to digest it.

The best advice is to stay in your vehicle. The decision to leave it to self-rescue is a difficult one and should be made after evaluating these things: am I really in a situation where no one can help me? Do I have the physical ability to walk or climb to a place where I can be rescued? Whatever you decide to do, the number one most important thing necessary for survival is an attitude of “Yes, I can!” Take a few deep breaths first to avoid panic, then make as realistic a plan as you can to get through the ordeal. If you think you can, you probably can! Be safe and stay warm!! Spring is just around the corner.