On December 28, 2025, our friend Dianna Pangburn passed away at home in Idaho. After beating cancer 10 years ago and giving her husband and our dear friend Frank Pangburn 10 more years with his beloved wife of over 50 years, the cancer recently returned, and it came back with a vengeance. Frank and Dianna owned and produced the Truckin’ For Kids Charity Show & Drags for decades until we acquired it from them in 2022, as they wanted to retire. Our thoughts and prayers are with Frank and his family and friends as they navigate this tough time. Time is fleeting and life goes by in a flash, so don’t squander any of it! RIP, Dianna. We will miss you. Our 2026 TFK event, being held on May 2-3 at Famoso Dragstrip in Famoso, California, will be dedicated to the memory of Dianna.
Remembering Dianna
By Daniel J. LinssNo Comments1 Min Read
Previous ArticleA Move-Ing Display
Next Article A Rolling Testimony
Daniel J. Linss
Daniel J. Linss has been with 10-4 Magazine since the beginning in September of 1993 and has been the Editor and Art Director since March of 1994. Over the years, he has also become an owner and one of the main photographers for 10-4 and is well-known for his insightful cover feature articles and honest show reports. Married for over 30 years with three grown children, Daniel produces 10-4 Magazine each and every month from his office in Central California.