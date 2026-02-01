Remembering Dianna

On December 28, 2025, our friend Dianna Pangburn passed away at home in Idaho. After beating cancer 10 years ago and giving her husband and our dear friend Frank Pangburn 10 more years with his beloved wife of over 50 years, the cancer recently returned, and it came back with a vengeance. Frank and Dianna owned and produced the Truckin’ For Kids Charity Show & Drags for decades until we acquired it from them in 2022, as they wanted to retire. Our thoughts and prayers are with Frank and his family and friends as they navigate this tough time. Time is fleeting and life goes by in a flash, so don’t squander any of it! RIP, Dianna. We will miss you. Our 2026 TFK event, being held on May 2-3 at Famoso Dragstrip in Famoso, California, will be dedicated to the memory of Dianna.