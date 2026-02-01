Proper Perspective

Guys… listen up! Valentine’s Day is this month! And while many of us tend to dismiss the holiday of love and romance because it has become more like an obligation pushed by floral and greeting card companies, we would be miles ahead to keep in mind that our lovely ladies appreciate the romantic efforts inspired by the holiday. I’m not here to offer any ideas or relationship advice, other than this… if you can’t come up with the flowers, cards and candies, or the Love’s Truck Stop is all out of teddy bears and last-minute fuel-stop flattery, at least remember to make her feel appreciated, irreplaceable, and loved. It can be dangerously easy to slip into a rut and begin to treat the truck, and the allure of the road, as if you are married to them, and not to your beautiful wife. A meaningful phone conversation, absent of any business banter, can mean more to her than flowers or chocolates. Remember who you are married to. The truck doesn’t love you and the road is not your bride – it is just a temptress, vying for your undivided attention. Keep things in proper prospective. Just sayin’.

THE WIVE’S TALE

By Trevor Hardwick

Have you ever seen…

The kind of thing…

That tends to bring…

Those chills upon your skin?

Like a pretty smile…

When it’s been a while…

And all those miles…

Tend to fade away again.

Have you ever heard…

Something you preferred…

Like a loving word…

From the one who waits at home?

And it’s buggin’ you…

‘Cause you’re clinging to…

The one who’s true…

While you’re clinging to the phone.

It can make you feel…

Like the polished steel…

And the steering wheel…

Are keeping you apart.

From another night…

In the candlelight…

When the mood is right…

With the one who holds your heart.

Feel the pressure rise…

As you wipe your eyes…

When you realize…

She’s a million miles away.

And you start to cry…

‘Cause you’d rather fly…

Straight across the sky…

Just to be with her today.

Now, the easy part…

If you’re really smart…

Is to give your heart…

To the woman of your dreams.

But your Valentine…

Has to wait in line…

For another time…

‘Cause you’re taken, so it seems.

And the truth-be-told…

That your soul is sold…

To the open road…

And the truth is hard to hide.

So, you bear the strife…

When you give your life…

To another wife…

And the road becomes your bride!