Critical Everyday Issues

At Pittsburgh Power, we spend a lot of time talking with truck drivers, owner operators, and fleet managers, and we pay very close attention to what drivers are saying online and in everyday shop conversations. Most drivers are not interested in political debates or industry noise, they want useful information that helps them keep their trucks on the road, avoid downtime, and protect their bottom line. Maintenance and repair topics dominate those conversations, because every breakdown costs time and money, and what we hear again and again points to the same few trouble spots.

Brake issues come up constantly. Strange noises, vibration during stops, or air pressure problems often get brushed off until they turn into something serious. We see brake failures in our shop that could have been avoided with basic inspections. Air leaks, worn components, and brakes that are out of adjustment usually show warning signs long before they become an issue. Ignoring them rarely saves money and almost always makes the repair more expensive.

Engine performance and cooling system problems are just as common. Drivers talk about overheating, loss of power, warning lights, and hard starts, especially when running heavy or climbing grades. Many trucks arrive with cooling systems that have been overlooked for far too long. Low coolant levels, restricted radiators, and failing thermostats put extra heat into the engine and shorten its useful life. Watching the temperature gauge and reacting early is one of the simplest ways to prevent major damage.

We recently had a long haul owner operator come into the shop with intermittent power loss and occasional overheating on hills. The truck had already been checked by two other shops without a clear answer. After a thorough inspection, we found a partially restricted radiator and a thermostat that was sticking at random. The driver admitted the temperature had been creeping up for months, but since the truck never shut down, he kept running it. That decision led to heat related engine damage that turned a manageable repair into a much larger job with added downtime.

Electrical problems also show up regularly. No start situations, flickering lights, and random sensor faults are often blamed on today’s complicated electronics, but the cause is usually simple. Corroded battery terminals, loose cables, weak batteries, or charging system issues are behind many of these failures. We fix large electrical problems every week that started small and would have been easy to catch early. Basic checks and frequent battery testing can prevent a lot of unnecessary breakdowns.

Transmission and clutch complaints follow a similar pattern. Hard shifting, slipping, or delayed engagement tend to develop slowly, which makes them easy to ignore. We see trucks come in after drivers have pushed these symptoms for too long. Transmission repairs are expensive, but many of these failures start with low fluid, leaks, or poor clutch habits. Early attention often keeps the damage limited.

Tires and suspension problems are other frequent issues we deal with in our shop. Uneven wear, blowouts, and steering issues affect safety, handling, and fuel mileage. Tire pressure, alignment, and worn suspension parts all play a role. Drivers who routinely check tire condition and pay attention to how their truck handles are more likely to catch problems before they lead to roadside repairs.

Exhaust problems also deserve attention. Louder than normal exhaust noise, strange smells, or reduced performance are signs that something is not right. Leaks and restrictions hurt fuel economy and add stress to the engine. Keeping the exhaust system in good shape supports both performance and reliability.

Preventive maintenance ties all this together. Most breakdowns are not a sudden occurrence – they build up over time and give plenty of warning – if drivers are paying attention. Regular inspections, fluid checks, and noticing changes in how the truck sounds or feels can keep small issues from turning into major failures. Good maintenance habits extend the life of the truck and reduce downtime.

The conversations we see online are very much in tune with what we experience every day in the shop. Drivers who stay proactive spend less time broken down and more time moving freight. Here at Pittsburgh Power, our focus is helping drivers to better understand their equipment, catch problems early, and keep their trucks running strong. A little attention now can save a lot of trouble later.

A big “thank you” goes out to my associate and marketing manager Jordan Greathouse for putting this month’s article together. For more information about all our products and services stop by our shop in Saxonburg, PA, visit www.pittsburghpower.com, or call us at (724) 360-4080. We are always here to help!