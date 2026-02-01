Rusty Clark’s 1995 KW

This month’s “Out of The Archives with Bette Garber” features Clark Transportation of Columbia, Missouri, that operated this 1995 Kenworth W900L pulling a Great Dane 48-foot spread-axle refrigerated trailer for several years in the late 1990s. The big Kenworth was powered by a 3406C CAT with an Eaton-Fuller 18-speed. Equipped with an Aerodyne II sleeper, the truck had every option, including a full diamond tuck interior. According to Rusty Clark, “This was our company show truck for several years and we took it at many events in the late 1990s, including Louisville and Walcott. But we worked it hard, too, running from the Midwest out east to the Bronx in New York City, as well as Long Island, every week.”