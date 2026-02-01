This month’s “Out of The Archives with Bette Garber” features Clark Transportation of Columbia, Missouri, that operated this 1995 Kenworth W900L pulling a Great Dane 48-foot spread-axle refrigerated trailer for several years in the late 1990s. The big Kenworth was powered by a 3406C CAT with an Eaton-Fuller 18-speed. Equipped with an Aerodyne II sleeper, the truck had every option, including a full diamond tuck interior. According to Rusty Clark, “This was our company show truck for several years and we took it at many events in the late 1990s, including Louisville and Walcott. But we worked it hard, too, running from the Midwest out east to the Bronx in New York City, as well as Long Island, every week.”
Rusty Clark’s 1995 KW
By Mark HarterNo Comments1 Min Read
Mark Harter
A Trucking Industry historian, Mark Harter has been nicknamed “Truckapedia” by industry colleagues due to his wealth of knowledge, fascination, and love of trucks from the time he was a child. A former driver, Mark has hauled cool cars at Horseless Carriage, steel commodities at PGT Trucking, and has worked in operations for a couple of fleets. Mark has been photographing trucks since the late 1980s and currently resides in Newburgh, Indiana. Outside of trucking, Mark has a passion for Sportscars, the Indianapolis 500, and the IndyCar Series. He has been contributing to 10-4 Magazine since 2023.