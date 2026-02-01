It has often been said that if you find a job you love you will never work a day in your life. But, for Jason Strecker of Offerle, KS, he had two loves – farming and trucking. Once he figured out a way to do both, he found the best of both worlds! Not to say he doesn’t work every day, but that old adage is still true, because Jason loves all of what he does, like so many in and around his home state of Kansas.

Called The Sunflower State, Kansas is known for many things, including its diverse landscapes. If you’ve ever driven through it going east to west (or vice versa), you’ll see the difference. Even though the beauty of east Kansas is lush and green in the spring and summer, west Kansas paints a different picture of a dryer climate in the plains, that is both rugged and welcoming. However, one thing remains, there is beauty in the plains, especially when it comes to the large rides that call Kansas home.

As a third generation crop farmer, Jason Strecker (turning 51 on Valentine’s Day) is the first generation in his family to get into trucking. Growing up in Spearville, KS (next town west of Offerle), he was born into farming, and he loved it right from the beginning. No others in his family were involved in trucking, but Jason was infatuated with trucks as far back as he remembers.

Crediting his dad Melvin for teaching him at a young age how to operate the farm equipment, Jason loved farming and running tractors and combines. He couldn’t wait to be able to drive during harvest season. He taught himself how to drive a truck by watching his dad, who had a 1967 Ford 250 with a Cummins engine and a 10-speed transmission. When his dad wasn’t home, Jason would drive the truck around on the nearby dirt roads. Finally, when Jason’s dad let him drive, he was shocked at his ability to handle that truck already.

In 1993, as soon as he turned 18, Jason got his CDL. His dad obviously saw the passion he had for driving. With the lack of actual driving experience, his young age (under 21), and insurance requirements, he was unable to get a driving job with a company. After Jason turned 21, his dad had enough faith in him to sign the note, along with Jason, so he could buy his first truck, which was a 1987 International, and he started Strecker Trucking, LLC in 1995.

Running that International for about 13 months until it started to nickel and dime him, he decided to trade it in for a 1996 Kenworth T600. In 1999, he bought a brand-new Peterbilt 379 with a 600-hp CAT and then, the following year, he leased onto a company to haul fat cows. Eventually realizing he couldn’t do this day in and day out (be gone for long stretches of time), he sold that truck to a friend. As mentioned before, since trucking and farming has always been in Jason’s blood, he wanted a life with both.

Missing that 1999 Peterbilt he sold and having a major case of seller’s remorse, Jason bought another new truck – the 2002 Peterbilt 379 seen here. Equipped with a CAT C16, an 18-speed transmission, 3.55 rears, and a 280-inch wheelbase, it came out of the factory in Denton, TX, and was purchased from the dealership in Garden City, KS. The color scheme is the same as it was ordered and it currently sports an RLK visor, 12 Ga. mirror brackets, and 8-inch stacks.

Getting in with Kansas Feeds around 2004, Jason started hauling molasses locally, and then in 2006, he started leasing combines to get into custom harvesting. These days, Jason uses the truck to haul anhydrous with a 2022 Westmor pressurized tanker, while also farming and running the trucking business.

Today, Jason and his wife Jasmine (married since May 1, 2010) reside in Offerle, KS, where the shop is also located. Jason’s oldest boys have families of their own with Wyatt (27) married to Lauren, with two sons Nolan (1) and Slade (2 months and born after I took the photos), and Waylon (26) who is married to Merideth, with their daughter Winslow (3). Jason and Jasmine have two more sons, Keaton (14) and Easton (13), who have already caught the trucking bug, as well.

Driving for Jason full time, Waylon runs a nice white 1996 Kenworth W900 with red stripes (also pictured). Jason’s wife Jasmine is a registered nurse and the Strecker Trucking support system, and she also has a solid photography business that specializes in portrait photography and family photos. Strecker Trucking currently has five trucks of its own and three consistent owner operators that primarily run regional hauling molasses, anhydrous, propane, fertilizer, and a small amount of RGN work. The company is currently right where Jason wants it to be.

Probably the only show you’ll find this truck at is the Sunflower Classic Benefit Truck Show in Garden City, KS, and the only reason it is out there is because of Jason’s son Waylon, who wanted to take his truck to the show and then talked his dad into taking his. Waylon had also recruited his younger brothers, Keaton and Easton, to help in the preparation of the trucks for the show. Following his father’s footsteps, the company truck Waylon runs is also a rolling representation of the pride he has in the truck he drives.

Planning to meet up with Jason in 2024 to photograph the truck came by recommendation of mutual friend Trevin Walck. Scheduling didn’t work out for that trip, however, we were able to line it up following the Sunflower Classic Benefit Truck Show in Garden City last year (2025). Speaking with Jason and his wife Jasmine was a refreshing experience to hear their love story, their humble beginnings of getting the business started, how Jason’s boys are involved in trucking, the pride in the equipment he owns, and the passion he has as he speaks about his family and his love for trucking and farming.

We took photos at several locations which were local to Jason that provided some amazing backgrounds and offered some nice color, compared to the dust, because of it being rather hot and dry out. County Road 3 proved to be the perfect country two-lane for some rolling shots along with a well-groomed (Jason had it mowed before we got there) grassy spot that made a wonderful backdrop. I appreciated the opportunity to come out to photograph Jason and Waylon’s trucks. Their classic beauty (the painted lettering on the tires was an awesome touch) made it a fun experience.

When asked what advice Jason would give to someone looking to start their own trucking company, he said, “You have to have the drive, determination, and discipline to make it happen.” Having something to be proud of takes a lot of hard work, which Jason is very familiar with. He also stated that his family is the driving force in his life, and he works very hard for what he has and isn’t afraid to work for what he wants.

Special thanks from Jason to his wife Jasmine who surpasses the “glass half full” phrase by having a glass that runs over. She is the brightest shining light of anyone Jason has ever met, the calm to the storm, and his safe place. The support system she provides allows Jason the ability to handle everything, because at the end of the day, he knows he is going home to her. Thanks to his dad for the immense help when he was younger, and the help he still provides today on the farming side of things, because Jason wouldn’t be able to do it without him. His dad instilled a foundation of solid work ethic in Jason, for sure.

The Midwest provides not only great scenery, but also an abundance of beautiful trucks helping move America. Although Kansas can sometimes get overlooked on travel, there is beauty in the plains if you take a moment to see it. This state has vast amounts of land as far as the eye can see, a large number of busy cattle and feed lots, plenty of crops, an amazing harvest season that requires a variety of equipment, and most importantly, wonderful people like Jason Strecker, who found the best of both worlds in farming and trucking. As always, to all the drivers out there doing the deal, truck safe.