Up For A Challenge

As a first-generation trucker, Troy Miller (34) knew he wanted to get into trucking since he was a child. He was born and raised in Colorado, where he still resides today. His connection to 10-4 Magazine started in 1999. While searching the internet for truck photos, he stumbled upon our website, back when a blaring horn sounded when you hit the home page. After several email exchanges, Troy met our very own Dan, Shannon, Erik, and Jean at the 2003 Las Vegas Truck Show. Not long after, 12-year-old Troy was contributing to the magazine, with his first entry published in April 2004 titled “Westerners” that featured Sterling and Grant Walker and their father, along with one of their trucks. In high school, Troy took a Fine Arts class to graduate. Later, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature and continues to study French. That class back in high school turned into five more semesters and something he applies regularly to this day – photography. As the years went on, Troy became ambitious in challenging himself throughout life including studying philosophy and maintaining a healthy and disciplined life on the road, having chosen to be vegan because it was something that worked for him. His extensive experience in trucking was driven by a desire to continue learning and challenging himself with a wide and impressive variety of different types of hauling. His trucking experience includes heavy haul, dry van, refrigerated, power only, hazmat, moving drill rigs with winch trucks, low boys, flatbeds, stepdecks, heavy wrecker towing, dump trucks, pintle hitch trailers, and even work as a heavy equipment operator. His trucking travels not only include 44 of the continental 48 states, Canada, and the Yukon Territories, but Troy also spent three winters in Alaska and made over fifty challenging trips to Prudhoe Bay. The primary men who taught Troy how to drive were Bobby Ewing and Gary Disher, and both had a hand in making Troy the driver he is today. To Troy, his parents are his world, and he appreciates the opportunities he has to help them where he can, and be able to have quality time with them, as well. When asked about 10-4 Magazine, Troy appreciates that it showcases industry pride and the fruits of hard work, focusing on these positive aspects rather than being a publication centered on regulations. The magazine features people, companies, and trucks who built so much of this industry. Troy Miller credits his involvement with “Team 10-4” for the opportunities he has had and the connections he has made, including those who taught him how to drive and gave him a chance, and also allowing him to meet a lot of amazing people – experiences he says he would never trade.