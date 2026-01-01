Colorado Cruiser

Since 1982, J&J Handy Trucking of Penrose, CO has been a perennial sight on the front range of Colorado transporting aggregate and bulk materials in their various dump trucks. Always kept clean, J&J Handy’s power units are a testament to the family-owned and operated company’s pride, both in their drivers and their customers.

Eleven years ago, we first featured Shawn Carroll and his extremely clean 2006 Peterbilt 379. Just twenty-seven years old at the time, Shawn ran his 379 and East end dump daily, keeping up on company contracts and customer’s needs. Today, at thirty-eight years old, Shawn has taken over the bulk of the day-to-day operations management, with his Uncle John Handy largely acting as a silent partner in the company.

Opening their doors in April of 1982 under Shawn’s late grandpa Jack Handy and John Handy (thus the “J&J Handy” name), Shawn became involved in the company at an early age. Like many who grew up in trucking families, as soon as Shawn was old enough to be riding in the truck with Uncle John or Grandpa Jack, he was! But those rides and that involvement in the company were predicated on Shawn keeping up his performance in school, as well.

Earning his restricted CDL at 18, Shawn had been rebuilding a 1992 Peterbilt 379 through his high school years, which was his late Grandpa Jack’s last truck. Simultaneously putting in time with the Penrose Volunteer Fire Department, Shawn was very busy.

Three years ago, Uncle John began handing the reigns over to Shawn on daily operations management. With the constant and consistent support of his family, employees and customers, Shawn has grown J&J Handy Trucking to ten power units and eighteen trailers, which brings us to the rig featured on these pages. With Uncle John preparing to retire and J&J Handy being in the market to add another truck to the fleet, Uncle John mentioned that he would like J&J Handy to have a brand-new truck built in memory of Grandpa Jack.

Contacting John Kernen of MHC in Pueblo, CO, they had a new 2025 W900L in white and orange (Shawn’s favorite colors) sitting on the lot. The truck was nearly perfect, but the tanks were a bit small to run split tanks for hydraulics, it was equipped with the lower-output 565 Cummins, and there was no window in the sleeper. John Kernen had a slot open for Kenworth’s 2026 build orders and, being in the midst of PACCAR’s announcement of the discontinuation of the W900, J&J Handy got their order in, and that order is the 2026 W900L seen on these pages.

Painted Pearl White and Flame Orange, the flat-glass Kenworth, with a 42-inch flattop sleeper, has a decidedly retro vibe. Referencing many of the West Coast cool factors from the 70s, 80s and 90s, the truck features a color-matched Nelson bug shield, Hogebuilt stainless fenders on blind mount brackets from 4 State Trucks, T-Kane hub covers, and stainless cab and sleeper light panels featuring 2-inch round lights. With lots of custom lettering, pinstriping and art along the entire truck and trailer from Cassie Evancich of Cassie Custom Art, the combo has a distinctive retro touch. Upgraded to a Seattle package interior, the truck is kept clean and understated, with the bunk spec’d for Georgia and Cash, Shawn and Brittney’s two kids, for when they ride with dad.

Behind the 2026 W900L Kenworth sits the matching 2012 Hanson 32-foot low-side end dump. Painted Pearl White to match the truck, Shawn remembers looking through copies of “My Little Salesman” as a kid and seeing these Hansons all over the California listings, hoping one day to have one for his ride. With extra lights along the front and rear, the trailer features pinstriping from Cassie Evancich to match the KW. Nothing is overstated or glaring about J&J Handy’s Kenworth. The truck captures well the essence of retro West Coast trucking, with a low key, cleaned up approach, with a high class and high quality presentation.

That class and quality is carried forward in the entire J&J Handy fleet, as well. Shawn and the entire J&J Handy fleet strive to provide service above the rest. Working on the words and lessons of his Uncle John and Grandpa Jack, Shawn believes in always providing 110% for their customers, because as Grandpa Jack and Uncle John would advise, “You aren’t selling a product, you’re selling a service.” That attitude and commitment to excellence have earned J&J Handy stable contracts for decades, with dedicated customers Pete Lien & Sons and Schmidt Construction Company, providing work and stability for decades along the front range.

Shawn would like to acknowledge those who have helped pave the way (sometimes literally) in his story. First, his wife Brittney (they were just dating at the time of our photo shoot in 2015) and their two children, Georgia Jean and Cash, for their love, encouragement, and support. Shawn would also like to acknowledge his late grandparents, Grandpa Jack and Grandma Marie, for their early support before they passed. Shawn also wants to thank his Uncle John for his confidence and belief in allowing Shawn to run J&J Handy Trucking, as well as his parents, Cheryl and Dale, for the immutable support.

Knowing that a company is built both on its employees and customers, Shawn also wants to acknowledge all the drivers, mechanics, office personnel (including Georgia and Cash) for their time and dedication to making J&J Handy Trucking the business it is today. Shawn also wants to thank Schmidt Construction Company and Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. for their decades of loyalty and business. Noel Franco and Justin Renholm also deserve thanks for their involvement in building this Kenworth and matching Hanson end dump, along with John, Ernie and Dillon and their crew at MHC in Pueblo for their support and service (not just for the truck here but for the entire fleet), and Dirks Truck & Equipment Repair for the steadfast service on mechanical breakdowns.

I’d like to extend a thank you to Shawn for his time in getting the truck ready. Having watched J&J Handy grow under his tenure, I know it’s a full-time position that leaves little time for much else. 10-4 Magazine would like to thank you, Shawn, for your time in getting the truck ready to go, and we would also like to thank the Schmidt Construction Company for granting us access to their pit on a weekend for the photo shoot!

Commitment to excellence. Before everything, succeeding in this industry, standing out, building your name, your company, and your reputation always requires that commitment to excellence. Eleven years ago, featuring his 2006 Peterbilt and East frameless end dump, Shawn demonstrated that excellence. And now, over a decade later, that commitment hasn’t faded – in fact, it has grown. There’s only one question left unanswered: did the ring cost as much as the chrome, Brittney?