Horsepower & Heart

Did you know that we lose 22 veterans to suicide each day in the United States? That’s an astounding number. Hidden among the towering pines of Lufkin, Texas, Pine Valley Raceway comes alive every October thanks to event organizers Ronnie Kelley, Josh Burch, Naomi Spence, and their team. For 11 years, they’ve grown “Draggin’ & Pullin’ in the Pines” into a gathering that not only thrills truck and motorsport enthusiasts, but raises serious support for Mission 22, The Wyakin Warrior Foundation, and the brave men and women who have served our country.

Mission 22 is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on combating veteran suicide through free treatment programs, the building of memorials, and spreading awareness. The 22 in the name signifies the 22 veterans that die each day by suicide. The Wyakin Warrior Foundation focuses on helping veterans thrive in civilian lives through education, development, and guidance.

We found this show during Covid, when everything was shut down, and it ended up being one of our favorite shows to date. No one else had been doing any shows, and Texas was like, “Hey, y’all… watch this!” We met friends like Geo and Dave from Clark Transport and Megan and Jonathan Kraak and had BOMB brisket mac and cheese! This had also become one of my favorite shows to attend because we get to see our friends Truett and Crystal Novosad and their Equipment Express family that is so welcoming. What started as just a show has become a family reunion.

This year’s Draggin’ and Pullin’ in the Pines kicked off on October 17-18, 2025, and filled Pine Valley Raceway with excitement. Gates opened at 8:00 AM on Friday to a crowd of spectators who were ready to explore the rows of specialty vehicles that included slammed low riders, sky high lifted pickup trucks and UTVs, motorcycles and, of course, well over 200 gleaming semis.

Vendors lined the outside of the racetrack offering tacos, BBQ, and that brisket mac and cheese that originally won our hearts, along with an assortment of other amazing choices. There was a gentleman offering pinstriping onsite, which was mesmerizing to watch, and such a lost art in our industry. Hot Rig Apparel, Dynaflex, Texas Truck Market, Bad Gear, FASS Diesel Solutions, Mad Gear, Kelly’s Truck Parts, Mission 22 and Hatermade Apparel were also there to purchase all your truck show swag and merchandise or answer any questions. At 6:00 PM, engines thundered to life as the tractor pull launched the weekend, followed by live music from Electric Circus to close the night.

Saturday’s festivities started off with a roar as the diesel drag races started the day at 10:00 AM, followed by the big rig burnouts and a Tug-O-War contest. At 3:00 PM, there was a “foam party” hosted for the kids. The awards and giveaways were handed out at the NAST trailer at 5:30 despite the rain, which continued to fall on the crowd, off and on, throughout the afternoon.

NAST show winners were 1st place Logger: Lee Daughtery (1994 Pete 379), Runner-up Logger: Michael Taylor (2025 Peterbilt 389). 1st place Antique: Braden McInnis (1985 Mack Superliner), Antique Runner-up: Lawrence Atteridge (1985 Ford). 1st place Wrecker: Jase Cunningham (2023 Pete 379), Runner-up Wrecker: Joseph Loggins (Pete 567). 1st place Combo: Terry Aslinger (2023 Peterbilt 389), Runner-up Combo: Diego Valenzuela (2018 Pete 389). 1st place Bobtail: Lazaro Oropesa (2012 Peterbilt 389), Runner-Up Bobtail: Paul Ortiz.

In the Competitor’s Choice class, the winner was Tim Hartman (2018 Kenworth); Best Engine went to Lazaro Oropesa (2012 Peterbilt 389); Best Paint was given to Tanner Mills (2019 Pete 389); Best Interior was awarded to Jeff Sapp (2007 Peterbilt 379); Best Lights went to Brad Harminson (2020 Peterbilt 389); and the Vendor’s Choice was given to Danny Regan (2000 Peterbilt 379).

Beautiful handcrafted local metal art trophies were awarded to the “Top 25” trucks which were Brody Clark, Attoyac Energy Services, Kyler Shaw, Gary Hill, Austin Harris, Colby Johnson, Norman Russel, Tanner Mills, Tristan Brown, Terry Aslinger, Brad Harminson, Colton Malone, Derek De La Fuente, Danny Reagan, Michael King, Brandon Mendanhall, Diego Valenzuela, Johnny Due, Paul Ortiz, Lawrence Atteridge, Geo Cuellar, Billy Hopkins, Matt Tarver, Heath Martin and Mark Hopkins.

Texas weather likes to keep you guessing – and this weekend had it all. Hoodies in the morning, sunscreen by lunchtime, sudden downpours, and even some tornado warnings. Although there was still so much fun to be had with the Tractor Pull, the Mission 22 Push Up Challenge and Big Rig Sled Pulls that evening, as hail and storms approached, some trucks and spectators reluctantly began packing up and leaving.

For us, truck shows are more than chrome and awards – they are how our family spends time together. One summer we hit 17 shows between May and October! This time, our girls were on Fall Break, so they were able to come with us. Rain delays gave us time to explore town and places like Goodwill (Texas has the best ones), antique shops, Cavender’s, Boot Barn, and some can’t miss eats like Ralph & Kacoo’s, Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp (get the seafood enchiladas), and Pelican Pointe.

Our daughter Jolie is 11 and has Autism. Until this year, she had never been able to pedal a bike. Thanks to a grant, she received an adaptive tricycle, so we squeezed it into our Expedition so she could fully join the fun. Usually, she stays under the trailer playing with dolls, but not this time! She found a buddy in Weston Novosad, who jumped right on the back and hung on as she zoomed around on her bike. She logged what felt like a thousand miles that weekend and is already planning to add some custom accessories and pinstriping to it. It was her weekend, and it made ours.

Despite the wild weather, the show had another successful year and was able to donate $42,500 to Mission 22 and $30,000 to Wyakin Warrior Foundation. Mark your calendars for next year on October 16–17, 2026, at Pine Valley Raceway in Lufkin, Texas. We hope to see you there, because “horsepower and heart” is the perfect combination for a fun and meaningful weekend!