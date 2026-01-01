OPS Gen 2 And More

Downtime is always a surprise, at least that is what people say. In the real world, most engine failures do not show up like lightning. They are a slow grind – heat, soot, fine debris, and oil that keeps doing its job until it doesn’t. Because the truck still starts and pulls, it is easy to pretend everything is fine, until it’s sitting on the side of the road.

That is the whole point of OPS (Oil Purification System) Gen 2. It is built for the miles between oil changes, where the damage actually happens, caused by microscopic contamination circulating through tight clearances all day, every day, wearing things down one invisible scrape at a time. You can run good oil, you can have a clean-looking dipstick, and you can still be grinding away at bearings and rings, trying to “save money” in the most expensive way possible.

OPS Gen 2 leans hard into filtration because that is where it counts. Using a synthetic micro glass filter designed to catch particles down to 3 microns, OPS Gen 2 captures stuff you are not going to see, feel, or brag about, but the stuff that contributes to long-term wear. Long-term wear is how you end up writing five-figure checks while telling yourself it “came out of nowhere.” Keeping that contamination out of circulation is how you make the engine’s life easier and your wallet less emotionally involved in your maintenance plan.

Gen 2 also takes a more modern approach to system design. Engines built since the mid to late 2000s often run hot enough, depending on duty cycle and operating temps, that some of the liquid contaminants can be driven off during normal operation. So, instead of leaning on an external evaporator as the centerpiece, Gen 2 keeps filtration and monitoring as the main act. Translation: fewer extra parts to mount, fewer things to route, and fewer “creative” installation solutions that look good until service day.

Let’s talk about the part that directly saves you money. OPS Gen 2 gives you real-time visibility into oil condition, so you can make smarter decisions instead of changing oil on a calendar because that is how it has always been done. When you can see what the oil is doing, you can tell the difference between oil that is actually done and oil that is still serviceable. That means you are not dumping good oil, and you are not gambling by running oil past its usefulness either. It can also help you identify when you need to add base oil to maintain the proper level and keep the oil performing correctly. In plain terms, it helps you decide whether to change the oil, add base, or let it keep going.

Now let’s talk about oil sampling. The old way usually involves a mess, wasted time, and someone saying they will do it later. Later turns into never and never turns into guessing. OPS Gen 2 includes a push-button sampling valve, which means you can pull a clean sample quickly without turning it into a production. When sampling is easy, it happens, and oil analysis becomes useful instead of decorative.

One oil report does not tell you much. It is a snapshot. With consistent samples, you can track contamination patterns, wear metal movement, and changes that indicate that something might be going sideways, catching problems early instead of catching them with a tow bill and a hotel receipt. Gen 2 is designed for versatile mounting on the frame and runs under constant oil pressure, which helps around real chassis limitations and makes installs repeatable and serviceable across multiple units.

Finally, Pittsburgh Power is involved as part of the OPS Gen 2 system, not just as a logo on the box. Our team helps monitor results and supports fleets and owner operators with real mechanical advice rooted in decades of seeing what fails, why it fails, and what “normal” actually looks like. Because oil analysis does not help if you do not know what to do with it, and what you really need is a clear plan and straight answers. OPS Gen 2 will be available soon.

On a final note, I took over Diesel Injection from Chuck Passmore on December 1, 1977. Later, we changed the name to Pittsburgh Power, and this month marks the start of our 49th year in business. Our emphasis has always been on performance, longevity and fuel mileage. Working with owner operators and small fleets for 48 years, our customers have proven the industry wrong. For years I was told I would never be successful giving truck drivers horsepower and torque, but with your help, we proved them wrong.

