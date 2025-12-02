A “10-4 Day” Wedding

At this stage of my life, it’s rare that I get to attend a wedding. As many of you know, I have deep roots in Alabama and Illinois. I’m a die-hard Alabama Crimson Tide fan. This past summer, I got an invitation from Dill McKinney and Yasmine Twilley to attend the wedding they were planning. They chose their wedding date for Saturday, October 4, 2025. To those of you familiar with 10-4 Magazine, we celebrate that as “10-4 Day” each year. After receiving their invitation, I spoke to my editor (Dan) and we agreed for me to attend and write about their 10-4 wedding day.

Dill is the son of Dave and Connie McKinney from Lexington, AL. Yasmine is the daughter of Rosanna and Dwayne Wylie from Huntsville, AL. Dill and Yasmine met in 2023 on Facebook. Their first date was at Ruth Chris Steakhouse in Huntsville, and they both felt an immediate connection to each other. Yasmine was attracted to his beautiful smile, personality, and red blush cheeks, and Dill was drawn to her beauty, quick wit, and like him, her smart mouth.

I asked Dill and Yasmine why they chose 10-4-25 as their wedding date, and Dill admitted he chose that date because he didn’t want to forget their anniversary, and that is a date he (and most truckers) could always remember. They wanted it to be a 10-4 Saturday wedding. Their choices were 10-4-2025 or 10-4-2031, and since Yasmine didn’t want to wait until 2031 to get married, they decided on 10-4-2025 for their special day.

I spent Thursday, October 2 through Saturday, October 4, participating in their wedding, as both an attendee and photographer. Their wedding ceremony and reception were held on Dill and Yasmine’s property near Rogersville, AL. The weather was perfect for an outdoor wedding, with plenty of sun, and temps in the low 80s. The ceremony was held in the back of their new shop, on the manicured property, surrounded by trees, in a storybook setting. It was a perfect late afternoon wedding under the setting sun in north Alabama, and the reception was held immediately afterward in their new and tastefully decorated shop.

On the day of the wedding, I was privileged to spend the morning with Dill and his wedding party of eight friends and family at Dave McKinney’s home and took photos of the men getting ready. Payton, Yasmine’s photographer, spent the morning at their home with eight of her closest friends, the Maid of Honor and Bridesmaids, and family taking photos of the women preparing for the big day, too. Yasmine loves pink and chose that color, along with burgundy, as her colors. She wore a stunning white wedding dress with pink compliments, and her bridesmaids wore equally beautiful burgundy dresses.

Something unique about the wedding was the drive leading into their shop was lined with five beautiful Peterbilts from the Dave McKinney and Sons fleet. Lights were hung throughout the building and from each of the trucks to provide festive night lighting for the wedding. The guests enjoyed a pizza party on Thursday night, a fish fry party Friday night, and a wedding day catered meal from Hickory House in Pulaski, TN, featuring southern BBQ with all the trimmings. Sunday brunch was at the Hickory House restaurant where the wedding party enjoyed some of the finest steaks imaginable.

Dill and Yasmine were grateful to all the people who spent several months helping out in various ways to prepare for their wedding, particularly Nick and Jennifer Brown, Rosanna and Dwayne Wiley, and finally Dave and Connie McKinney. It was a fun and memorable wedding weekend for me in Alabama, my second home. It was a beautiful wedding, in a picturesque setting, with great weather, and a flawless ceremony. It was a privilege for me to participate, attend, and cover Dill and Yasmine’s wedding. I guess we have two things to celebrate on “10-4 Day” now! Congrats to the happy couple!!