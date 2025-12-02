A Win-Win In Texas

Truck shows held in Texas just hold a special place in my heart. There’s something oddly comforting about sitting in the scorching heat, with like 150% humidity, and the fear of getting bit by fire ants. If you know, you know. The Old Town Rig Down in Nacogdoches, TX is one of the shows that we had never attended. But now that we have, we’ll want to go back, for sure. The show is great, but your wife will want to drag you back for all the fun shops! It really is a win-win for everyone involved.

Held on September 12-13, 2025, the Old Town Rig Down lined the red brick streets of historic downtown Nacogdoches with tons of amazing iron. The surrounding buildings looked as though they’d been lifted straight out of an old Western – with their sturdy wooden posts, wide balconies, and timeless character. You could almost picture gentlemen of the past sitting above the street, with whiskey and cigars in hand, watching the world go by.

It was two full days of music, family fun, and community spirit. The kids enjoyed balloon animals, bounce houses, and snow cones, while the grown-ups took in the other sights and sounds of the show. Familiar names in the industry like Lightning Jack Customs, East Texas Truck Center, RoadWorks, Dominguez Brothers, Red Devil Truck Wash, EZ Claw, and Hot Rig Apparel filled the town square, surrounded by statues that celebrate Nacogdoches’ rich history.

Texas is known for its charming boutiques and unforgettable food, and downtown Nacogdoches certainly did not disappoint. Shops of every kind lined the streets for blocks, their doors open wide, practically inviting you in – which made for the perfect excuse to step inside and escape the East Texas heat. Just a block off the beaten path, our friend Bob Vogel recommended a local gem – The Republic Steakhouse inside the Fredonia Hotel. Terry ordered the filet, and I went with the crab-stuffed flounder, and the food got 10/10. It also looked like a fun place to stay if you want to stay close to the show and have kids (or a spouse) that might need to take a nap midday.

For those who braved the heat, the food trucks didn’t disappoint either. We consider ourselves taco connoisseurs, and the birria quesadillas in the park were the best I’ve ever had, along with the carne asada tacos at the stand across from Roma’s Italian Kitchen. These tacos were so good we had them three times (I really do think I was a food critic in another life).

Friday night brought the town to life with a light show and live music, featuring performances by the J. Dalton Band and Jacob Stelly Band – both proudly representing Texas’ Red Dirt country roots. On Saturday afternoon, the festivities continued with the awards ceremony at 4:30 PM on the main stage in the park, followed by a raffle and the National Anthem. Seven awards were presented at the ceremony. Adding a touch of humor, this year’s trophy was a wrestling heavyweight championship style belt! The winners were – Best Combo and Best Lights: Chad Ellison; Best Day Cab: Joe Eldridge; Best Paint and Best Sleeper Bobtail: Nick Lierz; and People’s Choice and Best in Show: Raiko Graveran and his Freightliner.

Beyond the awards, the show raised a significant amount of money for local charities through The Massey Foundation, including $10K for The Helping House; $15K for Glory Gang; $5K for Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful; $10K for the Nacogdoches Education Foundation; $35K for Hero Foundation; and $35K for Christ Episcopal. Over the past four years, the Old Town Rig Down show has raised more than $1,000,000 for charitable causes – a true testament to the heart and generosity of the trucking community.

The entertainment for Saturday evening featured none other than ‘90s country legend Neil McCoy and one of my personal favorites, Aaron Watson, lighting up the stage. The main stage sat right in the heart of the park, surrounded by trucks, that stretched up the street toward downtown. The concerts were free to the public, offering the community a chance to experience our industry up close and personal, and enjoy a good dose of honky-tonk music. The crowd was shoulder to shoulder – not a single open spot in front, beside or behind the trucks. It was a sea of people and lights, and a genuine Texas Saturday night.

Old Town Rig Down was also the last stop to receive the invitation to the Stars, Stripes and White Lines National Championship Show held at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The three recipients chosen at this event were Brandon Adams, Levi Turnage and Terry Aslinger. Sights are set high for a great show next year as the show dates have been set for September 11-12, 2026. We hope to see you there, because it is sure to be a win-win for everyone!