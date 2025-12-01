I was just sitting here thinking about a time, back in 2001, when I was stuck in Bismarck, North Dakota, to wait for a nasty storm to roll through. I rolled into a truck stop called The Oasis, right off interstate 94, at exit 161. I haven’t been out that way in probably 20 years, but a quick Google search revealed to me that it has been rebranded into a ONE9 Travel Center. Maybe some of you know the place I’m speaking of. While this poem isn’t necessarily about that establishment, it is inspired by the time I was there, riding out a violent storm. Have you ever been going all day long, trying to reach your destination on time, only to be sidelined by bad weather or unforeseen circumstances? Of course you have! And to add to the frustration, money is tight, bills are due, people are depending on you, and you’re just sitting there wasting time with no options. You should try to catch up on some sleep, but who can sleep at a time like that? There’s too much weighing on your mind, and the bad weather makes you even more restless. So, there you sit, in the same seat you’ve been planted in for hours, with nothing to do but watch the raindrops racing down your windshield, collecting other drops and momentum as they zig-zag down the glass. Well, friends, if that sounds like a familiar scenario to you, then this poem will make much more sense. And by the way, if you happen to be out there in Bismarck, toss them a copy of this issue at the old truck stop. Maybe they’ll get a kick out of seeing their place mentioned in these pages, by someone from across the country, who hasn’t been there in 20 years.

The Oasis

By Trevor Hardwick

What’s another sleepless night in Bismarck, North Dakota?

What once was the “Oasis” now I see is called “One-Nine”.

With the holidays among us, I am picturing the faces,

Of some ragamuffin children, and a woman I call mine.

But here I am, just staring at the raindrops making trails,

Down a pane of glass that clearly, I’ve spent too much time behind.

The daylight’s disappearing, and it’s getting dark so early,

And the bitter North Dakota winds weigh heavy on my mind.

They’ll likely close the interstate, as night falls on the prairie,

When snow blows across the 94, it’s just like driving blind.

Parking out there on the ramp is sometimes necessary,

But tonight, I am a rich man, with a parking spot to find.

I would be up in Minot, loading south for Amarillo,

But the shipper’s headed home before the pavement starts to shine.

I guess I’ll simply have to wait, to chase that armadillo,

Since 83s a mess, I just can’t make it there in time.

The icy wind blows through the lot, it’s shaking my ol’ Shaker,

The diesel smoke hangs low from all this added idle time.

Ain’t nothing you can do about the mood of mother nature,

It’s just a part of fillin’ shoes of that ol’ man of mine.

I try to set my mind on things, that keep me feeling better,

Like hanging with the wife and kids, in warmer summertime.

Although the days ahead, are said, to be colder and wetter,

I simply wasn’t born and raised to be the quittin’ kind.

I didn’t make it past the house, for turkey-time this year,

But I’ll be damned if I don’t make it back by Christmastime!

Those little kids anticipate a ton of Christmas cheer,

But they don’t understand that sometimes, dad ain’t got a dime!

I should be horizontal, with my head down on a pillow,

But it’s hard to fall asleep, with so much weighing on my mind.

So, what else can I do, but watch the storm clouds roll and billow,

And what’s the use in crying ‘bout this restless, wasted time.

Lord, I think I’d rather be in sunny Sarasota,

Instead of in this snowstorm pushing my schedule behind.

But what’s another sleepless night in Bismarck, North Dakota,

Watching raindrops race each other down that windowpane of mine.