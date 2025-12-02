A Real GoGoetter

This month’s creation was built for Morgan Goetter (33) of GoGoetter Trucking in Walnut Hill, Florida. Married to his wife Gwen for 12 years, the couple has five children – Paige (10), twin boys Jake and Rhett (8), Macy (3), and Walker (1). Morgan was born and raised in Florida and is the third of eight children from Glen and Abby Goetter. His dad was a roofer, and is now semi-retired, but lives close. Although he had an uncle that trucked, Morgan didn’t get “bit” by the trucking bug until he traveled west to Idaho for a Silage Corn Harvest with some friends.

While in Idaho, Morgan found himself around cool trucks, and before long, he was hooked. After harvest, he settled in Arkansas near Jonesboro, where he began hauling grain. In 2014, he purchased his own rig – a 1996 Peterbilt 379 and a 40’ Timpte Hopper. Back then, his mom had a “GoGoetter” email address, and Morgan figured if he ran his own truck he would need to be a real “Go Getter” to make it, so he called his business GoGoetter Trucking.

After three years in Arkansas, he moved back to Florida, took a break from trucking, and started a lawn care business under the same “GoGoetter” name (but for lawn care). Not long after that, he decided to get back in trucking and purchased a cool 359 Peterbilt. Working close to home, he later added an International COE along the way. Then, in July of 2020, he called me to order a new 389 flattop. Painted a sweet white color with a red frame, after it showed up, Cody added a few goodies, and then Morgan came and got it – after getting delayed a short bit due to a hurricane flooding his home!

Running that white 389 for a few years, he then upgraded to a new 389 – one of the last ones. Our friends at Eilen and Sons in Hampton, MN had ordered some and had a few extras, so they sold Morgan one of them, and he has been driving this 389 daily ever since. Recently, he decided to add an additional truck, so he reached out to me, and with a short order board, we were able to get the new custom 589 seen here in just a few weeks. While he waited, he rented a truck from our dealership for five weeks, just to cover the stuff he needed covered.

The new truck is a 2026 Peterbilt 589 with a 58” flattop, a Cummins X15 with 2050 torque, an 18-speed, and Neway ADZ rear suspension with full locking differentials and heavier rears. With a 20K pusher, weed burner exhaust, low front end, and a clean interior with all the good stuff (including a power inverter and Espar heater), this rig came very nice from the factory.

When the truck showed up at the dealership on a Tuesday afternoon, Mike was put in charge of getting it done in a timely fashion. He added dummy 6” stacks with my clamps and brackets, which my dad welds for me, a Texas bumper, and steer axle dumps. Storm with One 11 Weld Shop installed the visor and mirror arms. Three days after the truck arrived, Morgan and his driver Mitch returned the rental on the following Friday morning and then left with the new truck at noon that same day. After getting it home, Morgan and Mitch installed bicycle-style fenders on I-29 brackets and then put the truck to work.

Wanting to thank his customers the most, Morgan said he cannot thank them enough for all the opportunities they have provided. He really appreciates working for such good people. Morgan put “always somethin” on the back of his truck, because there’s always somethin to do, somethin that happens, somethin to fix, etc. To which I added, “Especially when you are a real GoGoetter like you!!” I wanted to thank Morgan for his business, his friendship, and for being there for me and my friends when we asked for help. In addition to being a real GoGoetter, you are also a true gentleman, as well.