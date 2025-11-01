The Vegas LargeCar Invitational has become a unique, annual, invite-only show that partners a truck show with the NASCAR fall race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sheri Goldstrom and her team put together two things near and dear to her heart – trucks and racing. It’s a package that shares a variety of trucks with race fans, and they both love it! The truckers at the show are treated to race tickets for both the Saturday and Sunday races and access to the Neon Garage. It was a big win for everyone involved, as the event, held on October 10-12, raised lots of money for Speedway Children’s Charities Las Vegas Chapter.

Parking the trucks started on Wednesday, October 8th, with Brady Jensen and Sheri’s husband Pat teamed up with a tape measure to get the trucks and trailers spaced out with seven feet between each to make sure that everyone would fit in the space they’re allowed. In the end, with some of the bobtails at an angle, it was a beautiful setup. With an eye for detail, Brady made sure that the bumpers were all as close to a straight line, as possible. A total of 53 awesome trucks and their drivers were all proud to be there and on display.

The best part of this show is there is no pressure of rags down and being judged. But that doesn’t mean the trucks weren’t show ready, there was just no need for a “white glove” clean. This leaves time for the more important part of a good truck show – making new friendships that are probably going to last a lifetime. Sheri excitedly told me that she had made a new friend, Ingrid Brown. They are “soul sisters” and plans are already being made to do a little traveling together in the future. We made several new friends, and it was nice to see old ones like Ingrid, Bill Rethwisch and family, Chad and Lisa Berry, Aaron Puterbaugh and PJ Brink.

Two brothers, Dylan and Austin Badders, were each there with their own truck, and they couldn’t have been more opposite. Austin’s truck, a 1983 Peterbilt 359, features a patina brown paint job with gleaming polished aluminum and an interesting name. Austin’s wife Sabrina named this truck “S#*t Stain” after he pulled it out of a field four years ago. Now go to the other extreme, Dylan’s 2005 “Fine Wine” Kenworth W900L, which he built using real gold leaf on the deck plate and the truck’s stripe (Dylan was the 10-4 cover feature back in December 2022 with his purple and black Freightliner cabover).

Being big fans of the color purple, we had to visit with Brad Steel and ask him about his “Purplicious” truck. Brad admitted to the color being his wife Janel’s idea. He had always had red or blue trucks, but she insisted on having this one her favorite color purple. I had to ask, “How do you like the color?” His answer, without even having to think about it was, “I love it!”

Las Vegas only gets an average of four inches of rain a year (I looked it up) and on average it only rains 26 days a year. On Friday, October 10, the remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla dropped .92 inches of rain (that was a lot). For the show, other than a record rainfall on Friday, the weather was cooler than average, with a nice breeze, and perfect conditions for a truck show.

After walking around for a while I had a little “sit” to rest at Sheri’s show trailer. A young man was sporting a 10-4 Magazine shirt, so I started talking to him. Parker Enzenauer told me that he had gone into Sheri’s office and told her that she needed to do another truck show. He didn’t tell her his last name (his dad had worked with Sheri’s dad Art for years). In the end, Sheri said he helped give her the nudge she needed to get the Vegas LargeCar Invitational in the works and become reality. She made the show a “by invite only” event so that there would be different trucks every year. Brady Jensen brought his truck to the first show in 2022, and now Sheri says he is not only her right hand, but her left hand, too!

The best part of being involved with this show for me was the tour of the museum Sheri put together showcasing all the things her parents, Art and Shirley Goldstrom, had collected over the years. There is no way to describe all that you will see in the multiple buildings that house the diverse collection. I believe it is as they bill it – “The Best Kept Secret In Las Vegas.” After Art’s passing, a stunning mural was done on the wall of the building that houses a collection of hot rods, and so much more. If you are in Las Vegas, the Nostalgia Street Rod Museum is a must see! You can call to book a tour at (702) 876-3652.

Callee Reber is a tour guide at the museum, and her cousin Bo Wiltse did the mural on the wall, working each night for a week. The crazy thing about this real-life mural is that it was done using spray can paint, not an air brush. Bo is a tattoo artist that specializes in portrait tattoos and murals. We were blessed to meet Art Goldstrom when we were in Las Vegas two years ago. Sheri works hard to continue making him proud in all she does, and she said he would have loved all the trucks and people at this year’s show.

This is totally my opinion, but I think Sheri is a little box of dynamite, and her energy rains down confetti, touching so many people with her help and kindness. She is continuing the Goldstrom tradition her parents started of helping as many local charities as possible. Sheri wants to thank her entire team and her sponsors, including Six-B Apparel, Just Freight, Dickerson Custom Trucks, Rethwisch Transport and Pure Excavation. Special thanks to Kyndal Dickerson for designing the stainless plaques that were given to each of the drivers that were part of the show.

Like all fun shows, the time goes by too fast, and before we knew it, we were saying goodbye, be safe, and keep in touch. The show raised $43,230 for the Speedway Children’s Charities Las Vegas Chapter. At the end of the show, Sheri got news that the speedway wants her to do a show in conjunction with the spring race next year, as well. Details of this event are not final, but I think it’s a testament to the success Sheri has of blending trucks and racing! They say, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” but in this case, it’s not true.