An Elevated Experience

Elevated can mean different things to different people, but for Eastin Franek (28) of Kersey, Colorado, elevated is just part of the job! Eastin’s love of trucks and trucking started at an early age. Like others, coming from a trucking family, Eastin often rode with his father Don as a young kid. For much of Don’s career, he ran refrigerated freight, and there were many trips to the East Coast for Eastin with his late father.

Towards the end of Don’s career he made a shift towards cranes for Wayne Schmeeckle, driving for Schmeeckle Bros. Crane Service in Greeley, Colorado. This move would prove instrumental for Eastin, as well, as it was his dad, after all those trips and lessons, that got Eastin’s foot in the door with Wayne Schmeeckle for Eastin’s first driving job.

Since his start, Eastin has hauled a little bit of everything. Following Wayne Schmeeckle, Eastin began running some specialized rigs for Devoe Companies and Shaun Devoe, running big wreckers, lowboys, and winch trucks. Transports and tows could range from towing Penske box trucks to coil-tubing units, as well as doing heavy recoveries and salvage operations from wrecks and big traffic accidents. Much like his father, Eastin has also run refrigerated freight, mostly westbound to the Golden Coast for Branded Livestock. Eventually, Eastin found his niche and preference, hauling equipment and running lowboy.

2024 gave Eastin the opportunity to go trucking for Elevated Excavating, a local construction and transport outfit in Fort Lupton, Colorado. Founded in 2016, Elevated Excavating focuses on mass excavation, as well as subdivision and development dirt work, along with underground utility, water, sewer and related projects. Operating more than 40 pieces of machinery including skid steers, excavators (from minis up to 120,000-pound units), dozers, scrapers, haul trucks and all the yellow iron in between, Elevated Excavating also operates three tractors, including the 2020 Peterbilt 389 seen here.

Sitting on a 280-inch wheelbase, the double-framed 389 Peterbilt features an X15 Cummins backed by an 18-speed Eaton and 3.91 differentials. Built for work, the truck sits on tall 24.5s out back (less the lift axle on low-pro 22.5s) and fat 365/70R22.5 floats up front, and features vibrant metallic blue paint with a metallic gold frame. With a 60-inch flattop bunk, the truck also has 8-inch Dynaflex miter-cut stacks, Talladega fenders front and back (painted to match with a gold pinstripe), and a flush and boxed rear light bar. Some other exterior features include a stainless-steel visor, seven cab lights, smooth stainless battery and toolboxes, and a 20-inch stainless front bumper. The truck also features a custom air-ride steer axle arrangement built by Cody Tondre.

Inside, the truck is just as clean and polished as the exterior. Numerous hand-crafted button-tuck panels in gray and blue from BrianBilt of Holyoke, Colorado, offset the stainless gauge package, matching blue billet steering wheel, and Crown Royal shift boot.

For those who do not know me, I have had a long standing career moving heavy equipment and running lowboy. Shortly before arranging the photo shoot, I had the opportunity to meet Eastin at a job site to load a CAT excavator. Being a great way to demonstrate that despite the chrome, the paint, and the matching fiberglass fenders, this is a true working truck, I jumped at the chance to get a few “working” shots. Going out to job sites, it pulls a lowboy on a daily basis, and it isn’t babied along and garage kept.

After the impromptu job site pics, the “run-they-might, shine-they-must” attitude of both Eastin and Elevated was on full display for the scheduled shoot. Though we often have locations in mind, their shop proved a great backdrop for some shots, as well, being as clean and well-kept as the rest of the company. Then, we went to a different location, and I realized that this truck just looks good anywhere it’s sitting.

At 28 years old, Eastin’s career is proof that hard work, dedication and focus pay off. Starting around cranes and crane parts, when new opportunities presented themselves, Eastin did not hesitate to jump at them. Like all of us, he found aspects he did and didn’t like about various sides of the industry but, most importantly, when situations where new skills were available to him, Eastin made it a point to get that knowledge. Always presenting the equipment he’s been trusted with well, it’s not hard to see why he’s piloting the pride of the Elevated Excavating fleet.

When Eastin isn’t in the truck, he loves spending time with family and cooking (mostly barbecue, much like 10-4’s main man, Dan). A football fan through-and-through, in the Fall, Eastin also enjoys imparting new knowledge to young athletes coaching youth football. When time allows, you can also find Eastin riding his Harley, as well.

Eastin would like to thank his girlfriend, Taylor, for her patience and companionship. He would also like to thank his late father, Don Franek, and his mother, Vicki Franek. Eastin also wishes to acknowledge and thank his siblings, Tate and Hilary, along with Travis, Zane, and Otto of Elevated Excavating. He also wants to recognize Flatland Repair of Kersey, CO, BrianBilt of Holyoke, CO, and Biggins Auto Care of Greeley, CO for their involvement in making the truck come together. 10-4 Magazine would like to thank Eastin Franek for punching out some time to get the truck cleaned up and schedule not one but two photo shoots. We’d also like to thank Taylor for her time helping get the truck cleaned up and ready, as well. She is definitely a keeper, Eastin!

Building his career around hard work and new skills, Eastin has taken the work and novel opportunities when presented to him and has an impressive amount of knowledge and a wide range of experience, despite his young(er) age for the industry. Working hard and presenting well (both oneself and one’s equipment) will always encourage better opportunities and “elevate” the growth of one’s career, and Eastin Franek and the big blue ride he pilots for Elevated Excavating are proof of that.