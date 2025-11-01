Small Towns & Big Rides

Some areas of Wisconsin are well known for farms dotting the landscape, rolling hills, rivers, lakes, and calming views that seem to be good for the soul. A drive to the southwest side of the state has what I described, where the pace of life might not be slower, but it definitely has that feeling, with less of the big city vibe and more of that country charm. That drive also takes you through small towns and unincorporated communities like Paoli and Basco. This happened to be the route I took to the Village of South Wayne to photograph one classy 389X, owned by Kevin Babler (42) of Kevin Babler Trucking, where small towns and big rides seem to go hand-in-hand.

As a third generation of truckers in his family, it came as no surprise that as a kid, he would end up following in his father’s (Ron) and grandfather’s (Bruce) footsteps getting into the industry. Bruce started out with a trucking company in Martintown, WI called Babler Trucking, Inc. around the 30s or 40s. Kevin’s dad Ron started driving for Bruce in 1962 at the age of 18. Kevin was already driving in the yard at nine years old, and he learned how to drive mostly from his dad. After getting his CDL in 2001 at the age of eighteen, Kevin worked at his grandfather’s company driving a tri-axle milk truck making farm pick-ups every other day, and on the opposite days, he would offload and reload onto a semi, which was then hauled to bottling plants and cheese factories.

After Kevin’s mom passed away, his father opted to retire and get out of trucking in 2007. Kevin decided to move to California and worked out there for over a year, trying a few different things, but Wisconsin eventually called him home. Once he was back, he went to work for a milk hauler for a couple of years, then for a company owned by one of his dad’s friends for about a year. In 2012, Kevin started his own company with a 2005 Western Star quad-axle milk truck running a milk route. By 2014, he added two more semis to haul whey. In 2022, he let his milk route go to focus on the whey hauling.

In the winter of 2022, Kevin had ordered a few trucks, and once they were completed in May 2023, he went to the factory in Texas to get them. Included with these new trucks was a numbered 2024 Peterbilt 389X. He didn’t want to risk getting rock chips or put extra miles on the trucks getting them delivered to the dealership from the factory, which is why he asked for permission to pick them up himself. The 389X is #247 and is equipped with a 605-hp X15 Cummins engine, an 18-speed transmission, 3.08 rears and a 308” wheelbase. There are also plenty of cool extras including an in-house built deck plate, train horns, double square 359 headlights, a Dane Nelson bug shield, RLK visor, Shift Products fenders, Lifetime billet oil covers, 12 Ga. Customs DPF cover, and a 4 State Trucks battery box.

The most interesting thing about this truck is the pinstriping. The artwork is detailed and there is something to see around every corner of the truck, inside and out. Kevin wanted an old western gunslinging theme with gold leaf, trains, and six shooters, all while incorporating the gold rush. Brittnea of Lady Lines Pinstriping knocked it out of the park, to say the least. One of the cool things about this artwork is that I actually got to photograph Brittnea in the process of some of it on May 21, 2023, when I did the photography for her article. I had photographed Kevin’s 389X pulling a 2025 Trail King, but that one is basically kept as a show trailer. Kevin uses his truck daily and can normally be found pulling a 2025 Reitnouer stepdeck trailer hauling almost any type of equipment including finished trucks, snow and ice equipment, and truck chassis.

Shoutout from Kevin to Brittnea of Lady Lines Pinstriping for all the amazing work she has done on 18 of his trucks, along with others, that have since been sold. Not only the awesome artwork, but the friendship obtained. A big thanks to Triangle Truck Center who takes care of the company’s mechanical work and customization. They always take care of him, treat him really well, and take great care of his trucks.

Ever since Kevin first attended the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, KY in 2018, he aspired to take his own truck to show. Finally, in 2023, he had something worthy of registering, and he’s had something cool to take each year ever since. Kevin said his first time taking a truck was definitely an experience in itself, as he realized, by watching others, how much work actually goes into preparing the truck for judging. He makes sure to continue to observe and learn each year, but he and his team go to each show and do their best. I asked Kevin what his favorite parts of truck shows are, and he said it was definitely seeing the younger generations getting into the industry and all the kids who are interested in trucks.

A question I usually ask is what advice an owner would give to someone looking to start their very own company, and Kevin said, “Make sure you have a company you can work with, because you can’t make it off load boards. Find things that no one wants to haul, because those companies will pay someone to do it, and you won’t have competition for the rates.” When asked about his favorite trucking memory, Kevin went back to when he was young and the opportunities he had to ride along with other drivers who worked for his dad and grandpa. These drivers were formidable in the training he had for the driver he became today. He feels very fortunate to have had those chances to ride along, which wasn’t just in Wisconsin, but even runs to Minnesota and Missouri.

One of the things Kevin’s dad always said was, “If you are going to drive a truck, you have to be able to fix it.” During the early years of Kevin driving, his grandfather didn’t trade trucks and ran them until they didn’t work anymore. When the trucks were done, they were parked out in the pasture on the farm, and that is where they sat. Kevin learned how to wrench from his grandfather’s mechanic who worked with him to teach him all about repairing a truck. Anyone who owns a truck (or many) should have the knowledge and ability to work on them. This is not only beneficial during a breakdown, but also on the financial savings it can bring to a company.

As with any company, retaining drivers is very important. I asked Kevin what he does to keep the drivers he has, and he replied, “Treat them good, provide nice equipment, and good work availability.” He went on to explain that he allows the drivers to take the trucks home and tries to add custom looks that the drivers want so it gives the driver a sense of pride in what they drive, and makes it feel more like their truck.

Keeping drivers busy is important but working with them on how they work is critical. Some drivers want the same schedule each and every day, while other drivers like their schedules to change a bit. The ones who don’t keep the same schedule will be home nightly for one week and then go over the road the next week. Something equally as important as scheduling is making sure the drivers feel appreciated, because without them, the company wouldn’t exist.

Today, Kevin’s company runs 21 company-owned trucks. There are 10 tankers that run every weekday (and some weekends) hauling whey and milk byproducts. Standing outside the shop at Kevin’s house, one would swear there were a lot more than 10 trucks running, because every time I turned around, it seemed one was going past.

In addition to the tankers, there are also nine stepdecks, three flatbeds, two RGNs, one conestoga, three dry vans, and two car trailers. The trucks are all parked in Monroe, while Kevin’s show trucks and his daily driver (pictured) are parked at the shop at his house. When Kevin isn’t trucking or going to shows, he is spending time with his son Dexter (14) and his daughter Charlie (12).

Special thanks from Kevin to his father for all the life experiences, for teaching him, and his love and support. He always made sure Kevin had the best opportunities in life to succeed. Thank you to all of his drivers for making the company run, and for taking care of and maintaining the trucks they drive.

Thank you to Kevin for your time getting the truck dialed in, for the conversations, and for the laughter. Shoutout to Kim Jaikes for capturing a photo of Kevin and his kids at the Vegas Invitational – I appreciate it! Many small towns in Wisconsin are home to some big rides that you might come across at a show, on the interstate, or running a two-lane. As always, to all the drivers out there doing the deal, truck safe.