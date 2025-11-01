This one comes right from the owners of the truck pictured here, Roger and Heather Hogeland of Bullhead City, AZ. In honor of our shared birthdays in November (Heather and Bette), we submit this month’s tribute to Bette, which features a picture she took of our truck in 1999 at a show in Reno, NV. Our 1999 W900L had a 600-hp 3406E CAT and an 18-speed with 3.55 gears. We named it “Beyond Obsession” since it was our 2nd show truck following “Total Obsession”. We had the interior completely customized. Roger and I pulled a 48’ spread-axle reefer between California and New York. We have been married for 41 years, and both miss Bette dearly.
Out Of The Archives
With Bette Garber
By Mark Harter
