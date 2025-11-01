Stock No More

This month’s truck started out as a stock truck in a cool color and became an additional power unit for our good friends at P.E.M. Hauling Inc. of Grain Valley, MO. Greg McMillin (56) and his wife Leslie have been married for eleven years. They have three sons – Devin (24), Peyton (21) and Austin (21). The two older boys are from previous relationships, and the youngest they adopted together as a teenager.

Greg’s grandfather Les McMillin owned dumps trucks and trucks that hauled milk even before WW-II and had two children, one of whom is Greg’s dad, Phil. His dad Phil was destined to truck. He purchased a wrecked Chevy dump truck during high school with a salvage title and then used it as a shop class project. The day he turned 18 he started driving at a new plant that was owned by one of his dad’s friends and customers, which they still haul for today.

Phil married early and had a daughter and a son (Greg) from his first wife. After they got divorced, Phil met and married the love of his life, Donna, and then they had two daughters (she also had two of her own when they met). Greg said, “She is mom to me.” Phil and Donna have been married 45 years now. How time flies when you are having fun. Greg’s dad Phil had multiple trucks and even purchased new Peterbilt 379s from me in the early 2000s, one of which he drove until the day he retired and sold his company to Greg.

Graduating high school in 1987, Greg went into the army and was fortunate to spend his time in northern Italy near Venice. His dad called and said that he really could use some help, so Greg, after just two years, did not re-up in the military, and instead came home and went straight to work – and hasn’t looked back.

Purchasing four trucks and the company eleven years ago from his dad, Greg has since added seven company trucks and around 15 hired trucks. The first truck he bought after he took over the company was a 2017 Peterbilt 389 with a 48” flattop in bright red with all the goodies, which he still drives and dispatches from daily. Since then, he has added other cool 389s for drivers, and then the 589 pictured here.

Knowing that he can’t do everything himself, Greg is so thankful for an amazing wife that always helps (even though she has another full time job), a wonderful family, and great drivers and lease operators. He is also excited that his oldest son Devin is now the fourth generation McMillin in trucking, and he hopes he will be able to keep it going, once Greg is ready to retire.

The new truck pictured here is a 2026 Peterbilt 589 with a 565-hp X15 Cummins, an 18-speed, low leaf suspension with full locking diffs, and a pin-style 5th wheel. It was ordered for stock in a new formulated blue-ish color. Once we made the deal, Mike was given the go ahead to add a few items for Greg.

The truck was fitted with a new style visor and stainless skirts from Storm at One 11 Weld Shop in Leavenworth, KS, breather lights bars, front and back, from 12 Ga. using RoadWorks lights, and Hogebuilt low rider half-fenders on I-29 brackets. It also got a flush deck plate, underglow lights, the tank was swapped to a split tank, then the truck went to Chad at C4 for a hydraulic wet kit. Lastly, our Cody (aka TOC) “Touch Of Class” dialed in the aluminum and paint correction right before it went to work.

We want to thank Greg and his family not only for their business, but for their friendship over the years, and we look forward to future trucks and more fun times. This one might have started as a “stock” truck for the dealership, but it ended up being a sweet little custom ride for an awesome longtime customer! We can build one for you, too, just give us a call!!