The Final Curtain

English poet Geoffrey Chaucer wrote a poem in 1374 that included the widely used expression, “All good things come to end.” Examples of recent truck shows that eventually ended after very successful runs, proving this expression, include the Great American Truck Show in Dallas, TX in 2020, the Great West Truck Show in Las Vegas, NV in 2012, and recently the Waupun Truck-N-Show in Waupun, WI in 2024. Little did I know this well-used expression would apply to another great truck show I enjoy attending, as an announcement was made at the very end of the show, this year.

The 18th annual Top Gun Large Car Shootout happened on July 25-27, 2025. I arrived at the Rantoul Aviation Center Thursday afternoon to check-in, grab a golf cart, meet the staff, and tour the show field. Many trucks had already arrived, parked, and were being cleaned. It was a beautiful summer day and a great start to a truck show weekend.

A total of 226 trucks registered for the show, and there were many events planned for the weekend, beginning with the Friday Night Lights Parade. It was a warm evening, with the backdrop of a beautiful sunset, for the parade. The route began at the show, then proceeded to US 45 south, through Rantoul, the small town of Thomasboro, then north on US 45, back to the show field. It was a two-hour, 12-mile round trip. I had the opportunity to ride with Jared Traylor (TDOT) in his sharp black 389 Peterbilt, which he drives for Dave McKinney & Sons out of Lexington, Alabama. I was amazed at the turnout of spectators from Rantoul, Thomasboro, and surrounding areas, showing their support.

Saturday afternoon’s scheduled events were the Kiddie Tractor Pull, Jake Brake Contest, and Stereo Competition. The Kiddie Tractor Pull was conducted from 2:00 to 3:00 pm and the Jake Brake Contest started at 4:00 pm, but only a few trucks were able to compete, because late afternoon thunderstorms rolled through the area, canceling the rest of the event and the Stereo Competition.

These late afternoon thunderstorms dumped a lot of rain on the show field. Despite a soggy field after the storms, the Saturday night light show took place, and all registered trucks were judged. The weather always seems to be a factor for this truck show, and this year was no different. With a mix of hot days, temps in the low-to-mid 90s, and late afternoon or evening storms, I cannot recall a show I attended in Rantoul where there was no rain for the entire weekend.

The vendors and sponsors who made contributions to make this another successful show were Canelo’s Tacos, A&M Entertainment, CIT Trucks, EBY Truck & Trailer Bodies, Diesel Pride T-shirts, Dickerson Custom Trucks, EZ Claw Systems, Grandpa’s Back Porch Ice Cream, Highway 39 Die Casts, JX Customs, Island Snow2Go Shaved Ice, Largecar Mag, Marnie’s Mini Donuts, Podium BBQ, Summershine Supply Detail Products, TK’s Wings, Toy Trucks & More Die Casts, and Valley Chrome Plating. Over the years, I’ve developed friendships with many of the people who represent these awesome businesses.

The awards ceremony began shortly after 9:00 am on Sunday morning. Show producer DaVeda Reitz started with opening comments and giving thanks to everyone participating in the current and 17 previous truck shows. Then, she made the surprising announcement that this would be the curtain call for this popular show. DaVeda and her late husband Tom were the organizers of the Top Gun Large Car Shootout, with the first show taking place in 2008. Over the 18 years of this event, it was always held at the Rantoul Aviation Center on the last weekend of July. In that run, I attended most of the shows, including six years while working with 10-4 Magazine, and I was never disappointed with the quality of trucks, the planned activities, and the friendly, hard-working staff who made it a successful event year after year.

During her comments, DaVeda recognized and thanked several people who were critical in making this such a successful truck show. They were Jason Babb, Michelle Davis, Reuben Spain, Chad and Katrina Reitz, Joe Wilson, and Steve Vermillion. She then handed the microphone over to Chad Hoover from A&M Entertainment DJ Services to present the awards. While there was celebration during the awards ceremony, there was a definite sadness in the air, knowing it was the final time.

This show has a reputation for handing out many class and specialty awards. The awards are aways top notch, with some one-off trophies, like the DCT Custom Paint award. Following were the winners of the specialty awards. Competitor’s Choice: Josh Treadwell; Limited Mileage Bobtail: Jeremy Nelson & Mark Stewart; Limited Mileage Combo: Everett Ford; Over the Top Bobtail: Drew Plumber; Over the Top Combo: Rhett Babb & Dill McKinney; Over the Top Working Combo: Dave Marti; Best Working Bobtail: Nate Heiderscheit; Kameron Wilken Young Entrepreneur Award: Brayden Carver & Dill McKinney; and the Dickerson Trucks Custom Paint Award went to Nate Heiderscheit. A big thanks to the following trophy/awards sponsors: Dave Marti Trucking, Davis Brothers Designs, Dickerson Custom Trucks (DCT), Reitz Trucking, Rockwood Products, Spain Trucking, and West Jersey Trucking.

A unique thing that happens during the awards is the memorial dedication to those special people who are sadly no longer with us. These people are a part of the history of this show and were instrumental in the success of the event. DaVeda recognized Tony Adkins, Eric Holthaus, Mike Horan, Troy Huddleston, Paul Marcotte, Corky Vericker, Kameron Wilken, and her late husband Tom.

Concluding the awards ceremony with these comments, DaVeda shared Tom’s last words to her: “You have a truck show to put on for me.” She went on to follow up this memory with her final comment, saying, “You all made this show what it is today. The show started with Tom and ends with DaVeda. Thanks for the support, friendship and love you provided us over all these years.” Hearing these words from her was touching and very emotional for everyone – it was like seeing a lifelong friend for the last time.

The awards ceremony concluded around noon. Photos were taken, final goodbyes were said, hugs were given, and yes, even a few tears were shed. In a flash, 18 years of the Top Gun Large Car Shootout truck show had ended. Trucks started leaving, take-down of the show field began, and most people were gone within two hours. With the cast exited from the stage, lights dimmed, and the show curtain dropped, another good thing came to an end. This show is where I met Erik ‘Big E’ Sieben and began doing booth work for Dan and Shannon at 10-4 Magazine. It’s a show that will always have a special place in my heart. I hold out hope that someone will step forward and continue with another show at this great location.

UPDATE! Breaking news as this show report goes to press. It has been announced that the show will go on in Rantoul, IL. A new show named the “Largecar Takeover on the Tarmac” will take place at the Rantoul Aviation Center on July 24-26, 2026. The words of a 70s song by Cool & the Gang come to mind: “Celebrate good times, come on!”