Iron On The Grass

Set on the green lawns of Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, UT, the 36th Annual Great Salt Lake Truck Show (August 15-16, 2025) proved once again that this is more than a truck show – it’s a community rally for an amazing cause. With 112 working and show-ready rigs on the grass, steady crowds, and two perfect summer nights of lights and music, the event raised funds for the National Kidney Foundation of Utah and Idaho’s “Kidney Kamp,” giving dialysis and transplant patients a weekend to be kids again.

The show’s momentum began early. Thursday, August 14th, was a set-up day, and more than 70 trucks rolled through the gates – a record for the show. Several volunteers, committee members, and sponsors hustled to park iron and polish their rides for opening day. That first impression stuck with first-time visitors and longtime supporters alike. “It’s a beautiful show out here – lots of really nice people,” said Tom Donaldson of Donaldson Trucking, who hauled in from California. “It’s a great event on the grass, the weather’s been good, and we’re having a great time. It’s something we want to do more of – getting out, enjoying ourselves, and seeing new places and new people.”

When the gates opened at 7:00 AM on Friday, a line of trucks was already waiting. The day moved in a steady rhythm with food trucks running hot, sponsor booths busy, and cameras out everywhere. By evening, the crowd gathered for the Dutch Oven dinner, with Steven Bosco delivering live music while people ate, as the sun went down. Then came the moment that keeps fans coming back year after year – the light show, where acres of chrome and LEDs turned Electric Park (the perfect name) into an open-air stadium of color. “The light show is my favorite part of the show,” said Justin Bishop, a committee member who’s been attending for about a decade and serving for the past three years. “Photos don’t do it justice – you have to be here to feel the full impact and see it for yourself,” he added.

Saturday morning put the mission front and center. The National Kidney Foundation of Utah & Idaho hosted a “Kidney Stroll” and offered free kidney screenings onsite. Families mingled through the rows of iron while kids lined up to “Dunk a Trooper” from the Utah Highway Patrol (a real crowd pleaser). A human truck pull, for both kids and adults, brought friendly bragging rights, while a silent auction tempted bidders with a wide spread of items – and every dollar helped push the Kidney Kamp mission forward.

“For the past 35 years, we’ve been absolutely thrilled by the humanitarian spirit of Utah’s trucking industry and by the kindness of all the truckers who come to the Great Salt Lake Truck Show,” said Deen Vetterli, Founder and CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Utah & Idaho. “Their generosity makes possible one of our most valued patient services each September, which we call Kidney Kamp. More than 200 transplant and dialysis patients and their families attend every year, sponsored by this show, and it’s often a highlight of their lives.”

That connection is why so many carriers and drivers keep this weekend circled on their calendars. “We’ve been coming to the show for as long as I can remember – 20, maybe 25 years,” said Mark Droubay of Double D Distribution. “It’s a fantastic community event where the public gets up close to the trucks, kids can climb in and explore, and we’re proud to support the Kidney Foundation. Jeff England (owner of Pride Transport) and his family do an incredible job in leading this effort. It’s the highlight of our year.” Committee member Neil Sebring of Godfrey Trucking echoed the same sentiment, saying, “Proceeds help fund Kidney Kamp, giving dialysis and transplant patients a safe and fun camping experience, with the medical support they need. The camaraderie among drivers and participants – and seeing the patients’ excitement – is what keeps me involved.”

At this annual event, the vendors and sponsors get to choose their favorite trucks, along with the competitors at the show. Sponsors walked the rows and cast votes for the trucks that caught their eyes, while drivers weighed in for the Competitor’s Choice award. This year’s Competitor’s Choice winner went to Dylan Badders (DTB Trucking) for a purple and black 2005 Kenworth W900L, which was a crowd magnet all weekend. “I brought an ‘05 Kenworth W900 with a Cat 6NZ making about 750 horsepower,” Badders said. “The paint is a 17-step process that layers multiple colors to get the purple and black just right, but my favorite part of the show is the people – getting together, meeting new folks, and making friends.”

These trucks may shine while parked on the lawn during the show, but my favorite part is watching the trucks roll out and go back to work, even though it is bittersweet, because that means the show is over. But a show with this much heart and horsepower doesn’t happen by accident. Special thanks to Sunne Wallace, Director of the Great Salt Lake Truck Show, for planning and executing yet another seamless, community-minded event for 2025. And a grateful nod to Jeff and the entire England family, founders of the show, for keeping its purpose front and center from day one.

From the first polish on Thursday to the last trophy on Saturday, the Great Salt Lake Truck Show again proved what makes this industry special – families, friendships, craftsmanship, and a shared commitment to helping others. We hope to see you and your iron on the grass next summer in Lehi, UT. Stay tuned to 10-4 Magazine for dates and information as they become available about the 2026 event. See you there!

SPONSOR CHOICE WINNERS

Kaden Francis, Francis Trucking – 2026 KW W900L (Desert Rose Ash)

Brad Rigby, Burningham Trucking – 2005 Peterbilt 379X (Black)

Weston McAllister, McAllister Enterprises – 2001 Peterbilt 379 (Black/Red/Gold)

Troy Lancaster, Ray Bethers Trucking – 1976 Kenworth W900A (Blue)

Justin Mascaro, JM Mascaro Livestock – 2022 Kenworth W900L (White)

Brandon Scott, Fullmer Excavation – 2018 Kenworth W900L (Black)

Mark Orton, Bob Orton Trucking – 1972 Peterbilt 359 (Purple/White/Gold)

Vern McInelly, Patten Trucking – 2023 Kenworth T680 (Purple/Teal)

Godfrey Trucking – 2026 Peterbilt 589 (Blue/Silver)

Broc Badders, Summit Oil Company 2024 Peterbilt 389 (Mint Green)

Jacob Sharp, EMH Transportation – 2026 Peterbilt 589 (Red/Blue)

Cole Lindsey, Equipment Sales, Inc. – 2019 Western Star 4900 (White)

Julie Snyder, Deseret Transportation – 2024 International LT625 (Blue)