This one is another parody I’ve had rolling around in my head for a little while. Parodies are a little more challenging to write as a poem because they rely on the reader knowing the actual song being parodied. This one, however, I know with absolute certainty, that you are familiar with the original song. Anytime I have a little fun with rewriting song lyrics, I advise the reader to listen to the original version first, and then read the version I just wrote, and hopefully have a little fun with it. So… without further ado… please go listen to Jimmy Buffet singing his iconic song “Margaritaville”. Get that song stuck in your head, like it always tends to do, and then come back and read my poem/parody here. It’s silly and it doesn’t necessarily make a ton of sense, but it’s fun. And later today, when you have Margaritaville repeating in your head, just remember this – some people claim that there’s a poem to blame, but I know… it’s my own damn fault! I call this one Buff-It, Jimmy! Enjoy!!

BUFF-IT, JIMMY!

By Trevor Hardwick

Feelin’ my truck shake…

Hittin’ the Jake Brake…

Pretty dang sure,

I’m beginnin’ to toil.

Hummin’ on eighteen…

Oh, how the tires sing…

Smell that stench,

I’ve been burnin’ some oil.

Wastin’ a day again in my ol’ Peterbilt.

Waitin’ for that, freight broker’s call.

Some people claim that there’s a sickness to blame,

But I know… it’s nobody’s fault.

Don’t know the reason…

Freight’s in slow season…

Nothin’ to pull,

But a backhaul or two.

But it’s a real doosey…

And it’s makin’ me moody…

I polish and shine,

When there’s nothin’ to do.

Wastin’ a day again in my ol’ Peterbilt.

Waitin’ for that, freight broker’s call.

Some people claim that it’s a young man’s game,

But I know… well, it could be my fault.

I don’t wear no flip-flops…

Strollin’ my flat-top…

I’d buff my wheels,

‘Fore I cruise on back home.

But then I remember…

I need legal tender…

That frozen load option,

Is already gone.

Wastin’ a day again in my ol’ Peterbilt.

Waitin’ for that, freight broker’s call.

Some people claim that it’s a cryin’ shame,

But I think… it’s my own damn fault.

Yes and…

Some people claim it’s in their D-N-A…

Then I know… it’s my old man’s fault!