Here’s a 1981 Peterbilt model 359 short hood with a 60” flattop sleeper that was owned by Steve and Rita Fett of Wesley, IA. The truck was named “Starrunner” and was powered by a 3406A CAT, a 10-speed transmission, 4.11 rears, and rode on a 240” wheelbase. The head-turning truck, covered in murals, was painted by Steve’s painter, who went by the name Vilio. “Starrunner” won Best of Show and People’s Choice at the 1987 Great American Truck Classic in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Steve sold the truck about eight years ago.
Out Of The Archives – October 2025
With Bette Garber
By Mark HarterUpdated:No Comments1 Min Read
Previous ArticleFarming And Trucking
Next Article A Tribute To Wayne
Mark Harter
A Trucking Industry historian, Mark Harter has been nicknamed “Truckapedia” by industry colleagues due to his wealth of knowledge, fascination, and love of trucks from the time he was a child. A former driver, Mark has hauled cool cars at Horseless Carriage, steel commodities at PGT Trucking, and has worked in operations for a couple of fleets. Mark has been photographing trucks since the late 1980s and currently resides in Newburgh, Indiana. Outside of trucking, Mark has a passion for Sportscars, the Indianapolis 500, and the IndyCar Series. He has been contributing to 10-4 Magazine since 2023.