Everything is bigger in Texas – the state itself, the hundreds of miles of vast landscapes, the big spirit, and the big rides. Many beautiful trucks call Texas home, along with Chad Dixon (30) of Slaton, TX, who has an unending passion for trucking, and a fondness for one sharp Peterbilt 379. And like so many others out there, for Chad, trucking is not just a job, but a way of life.

Being the third generation in his family to get into trucking, Chad is following in the footsteps of his grandpa Eldredge and his father Kenneth. He was definitely born into the industry, and from then on, being a trucker was all he wanted to do. He had been in and out of cool trucks before he could even walk. Chad was born and raised in Oklahoma, but his family moved to Texas around 2004 when he was nine years old.

His dad Kenneth started working for Poole Agribusiness (formerly Poole Chemical) out of Texline, TX, while he was in college. He went to school with Danny Poole and his sister Jayme Rittenberry and would eventually accept a managerial position at the Altus, OK terminal where he has been working ever since. Occasionally, when the need arises, Kenneth will hop in a truck.

As a kid, Chad would get to ride around with other Poole drivers in the parking lot. They would set him on their lap and let Chad steer the truck. Not only that, but when Chad was with his dad and he would see a cool truck on the scale, he’d ask if he could go ride with them and, if they were delivering close by, they would often let him ride along.

As the years passed, his dad started teaching Chad how to drive, and several other drivers aided in his lessons, as well. In 2014, at the age of 19, he obtained his CDL. Kenneth wouldn’t hire Chad until he was 21 years old, so Chad started gaining experience working custom harvest, which included running hopper bottoms. Things have a way of sort of working out because Chad ended up striking a deal with one of the drivers at Poole who had to go in for surgery. At only 20 years old, Chad would fill in for that driver until he returned, however, he never left after that. Danny Poole told him to pick out a truck, because there were a few open seats. Of the three trucks available, the company colors are white and blue, he chose a sharp purple and white Peterbilt that had a Caterpillar engine (the other two didn’t). Going on to be a company driver for three years, Chad was then given an opportunity most dream about – to be able to buy the truck, which he did in November 2019.

That truck is the pictured 2001 Peterbilt 379 here. Powered by a CAT 6NZ, 18-speed transmission, 3.25 rears and a smooth 300-inch wheelbase, the truck sports a RoadWorks bumper, 8-inch Dynaflex stacks, an RLK visor, front fenders by Talladega, and rear fenders by Shift Products. Taking a step inside, you’ll find a painted floor and dash from Bad Ass Custom Truck Parts and a 12 Ga. Customs headliner. Prior to Chad initially getting behind the wheel of this truck, it had been repainted in 2011. It was originally all purple, but the look you see today is a “Centennial” paint scheme. Shoutout to Texas Truck Collision out of Canyon, TX for a lot of the custom work, including the painted frame, lights and fenders, and High Gear Repair in Woodward, OK who handles all his mechanical work (and the only people he trusts his truck with).

In a time when dating apps seem to be the way people are meeting, Chad had a chance encounter with a lovely lady named Holly, on April 6, 2024, at a renaissance fair. The pair hit it off and have been together ever since. I knew of the impending engagement as Chad shared not only that he had ordered a ring, but I was also able to see a photo of it. Of course, it was laden with purple accents, and it was beautiful. During a trip to San Antonio, he proposed on July 11, 2025, and she said, “Yes!” Holly has said of Chad that she appreciates his many qualities including how he cares deeply about the people he is associated with, extends kindness without expecting anything in return, and his ability to maintain great communication.

I had asked Chad what his favorite trucking memory was so far, and he said fondly that it was a time he and his dad were able to run together. He was still a company driver at the time, and two loads were called in. Usually, just a single load is called in to haul to a location, but in this instance, two came in. His dad said he’d grab one of the trucks and Chad would take the truck he drove. The delivery location was just 20 miles away, but Chad just ate that trip up. It is always nice to hear from drivers who inspires or influences them, and Chad’s answer didn’t disappoint. He said it has always been his dad and grandpa. They taught him the value of hard work and led by example. They instilled in him that it is okay to not be okay sometimes, but when it is time to be tough, be tough. Chad only hopes he can be half the men his dad and grandpa are.

Finding a company to lease onto can be a tedious job because you want to find a company that is a good fit and aligns well with you. Chad already knew when he was younger that he wanted to be affiliated with Poole Agribusiness in some way. This company wasn’t just a place to lease onto – it is a family where he isn’t just a number. There is no fight for work because the loads just go in order. Karen Poole is the second generation in this company, with her son Danny Poole and daughter Jayme Rittenberry being the third generation, all overseeing the company operations. They have ten locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.

Today, Chad and Holly are in the preliminary planning stages for their wedding that will happen in about a year. Chad runs regional hauling liquid fertilizer or anhydrous and tries to stay within eight hours of home, but there have been a few trips over the road as far as Pennsylvania. Holly (31) has worked for Liberty Mutual for almost ten years and has since transferred to being 100% remote. Chad’s dad Kenneth has been with Poole for 35 years, showing that Poole Agribusiness is a family-oriented company that values their employees.

Special thanks from Chad to Holly, for realizing that trucking is not only his job, but it is his passion. She supports him 100%, is the greatest thing to ever happen to him, and is the reason he keeps going. To his mom and dad (Sonja and Kenneth) for believing in him, being proud of him, and for the continued support through the good times and the bad. To the rest of his people for never giving up on him, never looking down on him, and always being there when he needs them the most.

I would like to thank my friend Trevin Walck for his suggestion to photograph Chad’s truck and that he would be a great guy to interview and feature. I’d seen pictures of the truck prior to shooting it, and it definitely is an eye-catcher and a head-turner. But what I wasn’t prepared for was meeting Chad in person, at the fifth annual Sunflower Classic Truck Show in Garden City, KS, back in June. He is truly one of the most genuinely kind people I’ve met, and to top it off, having had the opportunity to meet his lovely girlfriend (now fiancé) Holly, that was a special bonus treat.

The photography was done at a couple spots in Garden City including near the Lee Richardson Zoo on a sunny (and very hot) day. Thank you to Chad for not only the great conversation, but also for allowing me the opportunity to photograph your truck and tell your story. If you are passionate about the work you do, it’s not just a job, it’s something you are proud of. As always, to all the drivers out there doing the deal, truck safe.