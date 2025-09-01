Nostalgia In Madison

Nostalgia is considered a positive word in the English language. The full definition of nostalgia is a sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past, typically for a period of time or place with happy personal associations. In my six years working with 10-4 Magazine, I’ve attended three of the ATHS national conventions in Virginia, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The most recent convention in Madison, WI, held the week of June 3-7, 2025, was the best one I’ve attended so far. But curiously, of the three I’ve attended, this one evoked the strongest feeling of nostalgia for me.

With a total of 870 trucks at the event, it was also the biggest ATHS convention I’ve attended. This truck show is different from all other truck shows I go to. It has a laid-back feeling to it that is a combination truck show and cruise. There are no scheduled events on the field after 6:00 PM each day like a light show, parade, jake brake or stereo competitions, or concerts. Emphasis is on the support of the ATHS organization, fellowship with old friends, making new friends, and admiring all the beautiful antique and classic trucks.

This year’s National Convention and Truck Show was a five-day affair at the Alliant Energy Center, which is a spacious facility with expansive grounds that can accommodate a large event like this one. Trucks were parked inside the Exhibitors Hall, the west parking lot, with overflow parking in the lot north of the Hall. The purpose of this yearly convention is to celebrate the legacy, diversity, and community that celebrates the world of antique and classic trucks. The show consisted of many planned events including a Kick-Off party, many informational and educational sessions, an Ice Cream Social, a Rivers & Rails Tour, Cheese and Vines Tours, ATHS Awards Dinner and Banquet, and an ATHS Member Luncheon.

Attending this event is a step back in time to my youth and my early involvement in the trucking industry during the 60s, 70s, and 80s – when trucks were uniquely designed and built to become the classics they are today. It was a time when driving a truck took natural ability, brute strength, and real determination, and every day brought a new challenge, without the creature comforts we expect and enjoy today.

It was not only the trucks of that time, but the sights and sounds, as well. Traveling down two-lane roads to a distant destination, listening to classic rock or country music, talking with other truckers on the CB to pass the time, and enjoying the comradery with other like-minded professional drivers. When I attend the ATHS shows, admiring the well-kept original and restored trucks reminds me of those past exciting and seemingly carefree, but also challenging, times. It makes me smile and brings a flood of memories to my mind.

I spent Friday checking in at the event, securing my Media credentials, picking up a much-needed golf cart, touring the show field, checking out all the trucks, socializing with current friends, and meeting new acquaintances. The weather on Friday was perfect for a truck show with some sun, moderate temperatures, low humidity, and a nice summer breeze out of the west. I was able to spend time with several friends of 10-4 Magazine including Gaylon and Kaleb Hammett, Chad and Lisa Berry, Nick Kimbell, Wade Riffey, J.C. Alt, Austin Gottman, and Marina Spexarth from the ATHS organization.

At the Friday night annual ATHS Awards Banquet, Golden Achievement Awards were presented to nine ATHS members with 50 or more years of service to the industry. The recipients were Louis Binder of Morris, IL; Robert Charney of Surprise, AZ; Bill Harris of Olathe, KS; Dave Everett of Columbus, NE; Dennis Chapman of Diamond Bar, CA; Steve Haberland of Cody, WY; Stroud Hollinshead of West Fargo, ND; Chris Schatz of Worland, WY; and Todd Spencer of Oak Grove, MO.

Another important aspect of the convention is the scholarships awarded to qualified students from various ATHS families. The recipients of the George Schroyer Memorial Scholarship were Rabeka Liberto and Lucas Massel, the Cummins Scholarship went to Lily Stackpole, and the Lewis Clarke Semple Educational Fund Scholarship was awarded to Arantza Montserrat.

Saturday started out with a great breakfast with Gaylon Hammett at a local restaurant near the convention site. It was a special time of fellowship with a good friend from the great State of Texas. The weather began on a good note with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, however, as the day went on, the clouds started rolling in, which eventually led to forecast rain.

I spent most of Saturday taking photos, gathering information for this report, and then saying my goodbyes. It would not be a show report without mentioning the restaurants I sampled while in Madison. On Friday evening, I had a great double cheeseburger and fries from Liberty Station, my previously mentioned Saturday morning breakfast was at Family Parkway, and Saturday evening I got a pepperoni pizza from Glass Knife Pizza Parlor that exceeded my expectations. It was a great reward to me for a productive weekend!

There were many generous vendors and sponsors that contributed products, financial, and on-site support to make this another successful ATHS event. They were located inside the Exhibitors Hall and the west parking lot. Some of the major supporters of this event included Alliant Energy, Amcan Truck Parts, California Custom Products, Cat Scale, Cummins, Daimler Truck North America, Hagerty Insurance, Destination Madison, Iowa 80, JX Enterprises, Kwik Trip, Mecum Auction, Mack-Volvo Trucks, OOIDA, Reisertt’s Machine Works, the Sercombe family, Truckomat, and Wheels Now, Inc. Thanks to all the supporters.

On Sunday I was awakened to the sound of thunderstorms and hard rain beating against my hotel room window. The heavy rain that had been forecast finally came. The time had arrived for me to pack, check out, and make the four-hour drive back to central Illinois. Before leaving Wisconsin, I made one final stop for fuel at a Kwik Trip and also picked up some Spotted Cow, a beer unique only to Wisconsin, for my son in North Carolina.

It was a great weekend, where I had an enjoyable time visiting with current friends and meeting new ones, admiring incredible trucks, enjoying great food, and making new ATHS memories. One of my regrets attending this year’s ATHS Convention is that I only attended the event for two days. To fully appreciate the entirety of this event, one needs a minimum of four days to take it all in. The following quote from Peter Wild, the 2025 Convention Chair, summarizes this year’s National Convention and Truck Show. “The Madison show was everything ATHS stands for. With 870 beautifully preserved trucks, hands-on demonstrations and learning sessions, trucking history came alive. Best of all, we swapped stories with friends, old and new, from around the globe.”

An announcement was made on Sunday that the 2026 Convention, which was scheduled for the IX Center in Cleveland, OH, would not be held there. The reason given was that the IX Center was sold to a new owner, thus canceling the event. According to Marina at ATHS, as of now, no replacement site has been selected, but she assured me that there will be a 2026 ATHS National Convention and Truck Show. Nostalgia can mean many things to many people and can be triggered by random thoughts, sights, and sounds. For me, on this weekend, my nostalgic trip down memory lane was triggered by everything I experienced at this great event in Madison, WI.