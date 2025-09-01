It’s About The Trucks!

For over 40 years, the American Truck Collectors Association (ATCA) has been hosting their Macungie Antique Truck Show on Father’s Day Weekend. With this year’s event being held on June 14-15, 2025, the show was founded in 1971 in Boyertown, PA (only an hour from me), and ATCA has always been about the trucks. The annual truck show has become known as “The Greatest Truck Show on Earth” for a very good reason. Each year (this year was the 44th anniversary of the show) the number of trucks has increased, and this year the number of registered trucks at the event was an astounding 951.

ATCA’s show in Macungie does not discriminate, as every make and model of truck, large or small, is welcome! From beautiful Ford dent side pickups all the way up to off-road Mack dump trucks, they all made their appearances at this year’s show. I have been attending Macungie for the last nine years, sadly missing out on two due to the pandemic. Every single year the number of trucks has grown, and there has always been a fantastic mix of brands and styles. Mack trucks dominate the show because it is held in “Mack Country” – Mack Truck’s Lehigh Valley Operations Center is just a stone’s throw away from Macungie Memorial Park, and the Mack Museum is not far down the road, either.

I stopped by on Thursday evening before the show began to grab a few shots of what was there and then returned on Friday and again for part of Saturday. Unfortunately, Saturday was basically a rain out. The caliber of trucks here is seriously amazing, and they range from projects to originals, to full “every nut and bolt” restorations. The atmosphere of the truck show is great as it is truly enthusiast based. I’ve made many great friends over the last few years at the show. The weather was favorable on Friday, although a little humid, as those PA summers can be a bit “uncomfortable” shall we say! But that did not stop swarms of trucks and spectators from making their way to the show. Macungie also offers a pretty cool flea market, with parts, signs, scale models, literature, shirts and many other things available. Like years past, I picked up some scale models and other cool items.

There were so many cool trucks to see during the course of the show. Two of my favorites – a single axle R model and a tandem axle Superliner, were from JJ McDevitt out of New Hampshire. The green and cream paint looked incredible on both trucks. Sid Kamp from Illinois brought out a few of their blue and red trucks, including their freshly restored Hendrickson. Dan Fritz brought out his stunning red, gold and burgundy W900A Kenworth and matching spud wagon, and Bean Contractors brought out two of their sharp red and green Autocars. A beautifully restored Mack DM concrete mixer, sporting Ferrera Bro’s Building Materials orange and white colors, also made an appearance. Many of the usual suspects were also there, including John B. Haines, IV, RW Smith and The Mahan Collection, just to name a few.

If you haven’t been to Macungie, I highly recommend making the trip. It always falls on the Friday and Saturday of Father’s Day Weekend, so it’s hard to forget. And from the pictures here, it’s not hard to see why it’s one of the coolest shows in the world! I’ll keep this text short, and focus this report more on the pictures, because Macungie has always been about the trucks! Enjoy!!