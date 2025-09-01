We all know what it means to have “core values” right? These are the fundamental beliefs and morals that each of us adhere to and use to guide our behavior and help to keep us between the ditches, so to speak. But do we recognize and fully appreciate the value of a core? Let’s find out, shall we? The following poem is just a little something I thought about when I was pondering the smallest little parts on my truck or, perhaps, the various under-appreciated components that keep me moving right along – until they fail. Some of those parts will leave you stranded if they decide this relationship ain’t working for them anymore. But, in some cases, even a failed component may still hold some value, if it’s rebuildable. The parts stores know this, and that is where they justify adding a “core” charge to the purchase of your new replacement parts. Bring back a good “core” and get your core-charge back. You all know this already. Cores are everywhere. Radiators, heaters, and various other parts (even valve-stems have cores). I have core values, just like you do. And perhaps… some valuable cores!

CORE VALUES

By Trevor Hardwick

Let me introduce myself,

You think that I’m no good…

I used to be quite useful,

Out there underneath your hood.

Once you’re done abusing me,

You may toss me aside…

I still hold value, even if,

I’m worn-out, broke or fried.

You’ll toss me in a little box,

And haul me to the store…

Trade me in, for something new,

‘Cause I’m a damn-good core!

And you may call me “Finnish”,

Since I’ve got so many fins…

I stand alone, way out front,

And that’s where it begins.

I keep it cool, behind the grill,

If not, then you’d be cooked…

If I should fail to keep my cool,

Then you’d be on a hook.

My biggest fan has got my back,

To cool me even more…

You won’t get far without me,

I’m your radiator core!

Wheels keep spinning, round & round,

And tires keep holding air…

Making lots of money,

For a lot of folks out there.

We shine up all our tires,

And we polish up the rims…

But they wouldn’t stay together,

If it weren’t for that valve-stem.

That little stem is holding back,

A hundred pounds, or more…

But let’s give credit where it’s due,

That little valve-stem core!

You know by now, how much it costs,

To buy parts at the store…

If you don’t bring the core parts back,

They’ll charge you even more!

I’m sure you’ve heard a million tales,

Of overheated trucks…

A damaged core that pukes and leaks,

Is just my kind of luck.

You’ve heard the stories, far and wide,

Like fairy-tale folklore…

But I bet you’ve never heard a poem,

About a valve-stem core!