Out Of The Archives – September 2025

This month’s archive find is Justin Lang’s 1992 Kenworth W900L and matching spread-axle reefer trailer. Justin ordered this truck brand-new from Liberty Kenworth in Chester, PA. It had a 3406C Caterpillar with a 15-speed and 3.70 rears, riding on a 265” wheelbase, and featured a full Seattle Package interior done in crimson with black buttons. It was the first new truck Justin ever bought! These photos were taken in 1993 at Bush’s Chrome Shop Truck Show in Carlisle, PA, where Bette did a full photo shoot of the cool combination, and then later included some of the pics in a calendar and also in one of her books.