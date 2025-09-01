This month’s archive find is Justin Lang’s 1992 Kenworth W900L and matching spread-axle reefer trailer. Justin ordered this truck brand-new from Liberty Kenworth in Chester, PA. It had a 3406C Caterpillar with a 15-speed and 3.70 rears, riding on a 265” wheelbase, and featured a full Seattle Package interior done in crimson with black buttons. It was the first new truck Justin ever bought! These photos were taken in 1993 at Bush’s Chrome Shop Truck Show in Carlisle, PA, where Bette did a full photo shoot of the cool combination, and then later included some of the pics in a calendar and also in one of her books.
Out Of The Archives – September 2025
With Bette Garber
By Mark HarterNo Comments1 Min Read
Mark Harter
A Trucking Industry historian, Mark Harter has been nicknamed “Truckapedia” by industry colleagues due to his wealth of knowledge, fascination, and love of trucks from the time he was a child. A former driver, Mark has hauled cool cars at Horseless Carriage, steel commodities at PGT Trucking, and has worked in operations for a couple of fleets. Mark has been photographing trucks since the late 1980s and currently resides in Newburgh, Indiana. Outside of trucking, Mark has a passion for Sportscars, the Indianapolis 500, and the IndyCar Series. He has been contributing to 10-4 Magazine since 2023.