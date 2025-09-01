This month’s truck was built for Ben Hillius of Hillius Trucking out of Carson, ND. We did an article on he and his brother Beau in 2022, and another on his brother’s new 589 earlier this year. Ben and Beau had decided to update their 389s, and like the last article said, “Times are a changin!” Ben was also forward-thinking and decided to not only go with the newer 589 body style, but also with an automated transmission and a screen type radio, as well.

This new truck is a Peterbilt 589 with a 58” flattop, a special white color that leans toward cream, and a color frame that isn’t like most (not sure if it should be described as blue, gray, purple, or neutral, but it is special). Powered with a high-torque X15 Cummins, hooked to the aforementioned Endurant 18XD PRO automated transmission, Low Air Leaf suspension, a lift axle, car hauler front axle and factory air ride on the front, the truck also has a beautiful tan interior with all the goodies, including a refrigerator.

When the truck showed up, we took it to Bub and Storm’s place to work on some more pieces. Storm needed to make a video on how to install the new visor, which he made, so after our paint crew got it sprayed, he installed it for the video (now available on YouTube). After they were done, I went to pick it up one evening and drove it back to the shop. When I started my career selling trucks, they had sticks, blew black smoke and had loud pipes. My how things have changed. I am kind of embarrassed to admit this, but I am digging it – that transmission is so smooth, and the new cab is super quiet. Reminds me of the old saying, “If it’s too loud you’re too old!” I guess my age is showing.

Once we got the truck back, Cody added a nice bumper with some “Iowawegian” lights on the bottom corners, four extra grill bars from our friends at Rockwood, steer axle dumps, and front and rear breather lights from 12 Ga. The paint crew painted the air cleaners, step faces, centers of the fuel tanks, and wider cowl panels, then Cody added five glass lens cab lights, mirror lights on Storm’s one-piece mirror arms, and swapped the seats to Atlas 70 mid-backs.

Cody also hid the DEF tank and then showed off his polishing skills on the fuel tank ends, along with a few other parts and pieces. A customized painted Merritt flush deck plate was added, along with painted single Shift rear fenders. Wanting the 5th wheel to match the standard of this build, Cody took it home and sanded and polished it at his house. Mike joined in and helped with all the underglow, and a few last-minute additions, including those sweet new headlights.

As partners in their trucking business, brothers Ben and Beau decided to add another truck and driver back in 2022. So, as Ben’s truck was being built, they decided to update their driver’s truck, as well. Opting for a new 589 with a standup sleeper, they picked Legendary Grey with a turquoise frame, an X15 Cummins, an automated transmission, and a factory lift axle. Still needing to be as light as possible, we were able to do a few things to keep the weight right and everything tight. The truck being replaced, a nicely kept 2022 Peterbilt 389 Extended Hood with a 70” standup, is for sale. If you or someone you know is looking, please reach out to me.

Not wanting their driver’s truck to be anything less than theirs, they switched all the lights to Legendary Glass from our friends at 4 State Trucks. Mike was given the job of getting it right before flight, and he added a 4 State visor, changed the cab lights, added mirror lights, 12 Ga. breather lights, a Merritt flush deck plate, Hill stainless lift axle fenders, and I-29 rear fender brackets with Class 8 fenders. The truck turned out great, and we hope the driver likes it.

When your world changes completely, it takes time to adapt and overcome, which we are doing with this new 589 truck. I want to thank Cody, Mike, Bub, Storm, Jimmy, and our whole Geis Dealer Group crew for helping make a few of our crazy ideas into reality. But I especially want to thank the Hillius family for not only their business and friendship, but their patience. Wonderful and forward-thinking folks like you make saying “I love my job” so true.