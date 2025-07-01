Back in the day when many trucks had names, most of those names were references to the driver or owner, but Art “AJ” Wendt of Francesville, IN had a different system – his names were based on the truck itself. And his amazing 1981 Kenworth W900A seen here, known as “The Gambler” since AJ purchased it as a brand-new glider kit, got its name not because AJ likes to gamble, but because he was taking a gamble when he bought the KW. And yes, you read that right, he bought it brand new in 1981 and still not only has it, but uses it, too!

Born in 1943 and trucking since he was about 17 years old, AJ is now 82-years young, still works every day, and is sharp as a tack. His company, AJ Wendt & Son, was formed almost 60 years ago in 1966 and then incorporated in 1973. Over the years, he has had a lot of trucks and hauled a lot of different things, but this A-model Kenworth has been with him for almost 45 years – and most of it is still original, as it has never been wrecked.

When he first started trucking, AJ hauled a lot of grain to Chicago in either flat floor grain trailers or on flatbeds with wood sides, since hopper trailers didn’t exist yet. Although his company name includes his son, he never joined the family business (he is a pilot). In addition to grain, AJ has also hauled a lot of raw and processed steel and steel products, various fertilizers and ag commodities, refrigerated foods, some general freight, and heavy equipment. When this truck was new, it was given to a couple to run, pulling a reefer, hauling meat to Denver, CO. After that, AJ has been its primary driver ever since, logging over 3 million miles on the classic truck.

Ordered as a glider kit because AJ did not like the suspension options Kenworth was offering at the time, the first thing he did was install a Peterbilt air-ride suspension under it. Over the years it has had three different engines under the hood – a Cummins and two Caterpillars – with its current one being a 650-hp 3408 V-8 CAT. Hooked to an 18-speed and 3.70 rears, the truck has a 265” wheelbase, and AJ used it a lot when he was doing heavy haul.

Right from the start, this truck was named “The Gambler” because, at the time, deregulation was happening, and trucking got unpredictable as this change was occurring. Nobody knew where it was going, but AJ took a chance and “gambled” that it would all work out – and it eventually did. And the name stuck! Although it was recently painted, that name and graphic has been on the side of the hood since the beginning, and it has always been the same Pewter silver color with black and red accents, as well. It is really cool how well this truck has been taken care of and kept original.

As mentioned before, the truck was repainted once, but it was done in the exact same colors and scheme it came with from the factory. The blue interior is all original, and the truck also has 6” stacks, a 16” bumper, small, polished cab and sleeper drop panels with “old school” lights down each side, stainless half-fenders, electric wipers, and a swan on top of the grill, which leads the way (all of AJ’s trucks have a swan). AJ does all the mechanical work on his trucks, paints (but not this one), and even wired the W900A himself, putting all the lights on separate switches. AJ said the bumper and stacks have been on the truck for over 15 years, and both still look new.

AJ’s company peaked in the early 1990s with 16 trucks, 16 flatbeds, 12 dump trailers, several liquid fertilizer tankers, and 10 leased trucks. Today, AJ has ten trucks, and hauls fertilizers, plastic tubing, some grain, and anything else he can find (he has been hauling for a company called Fratco Inc. for 59 years)! Running sort of local (or maybe it would be considered regionally) these days, most of the trucks now stay in the upper Midwest states including Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. AJ is in charge of dispatching the trucks, but he gets out and drives, too, and his wife Rita works in the office and does all the billing and computer work.

Trucking for more than six decades, you can imagine some of the cool trucks AJ has owned over the years. One of his first trucks was a 1958 Diamond T, and then he went on to own three Diamond REO trucks (a 1967, 1969, and 1975), he bought a brand-new narrow-nose Peterbilt in 1971, another new Peterbilt in 1972 (which he restored and still owned until two years ago when he sold it to his son-in-law), and three more Peterbilts in 1974. He also bought one of the first White Freightliner WFC 120 conventionals in 1975. Most of the trucks he has purchased over the years were used, but he has bought some brand-new ones as mentioned, too. The 1972 Peterbilt was also featured in one of the earlier episodes of the “Trick My Truck” television show on CMT.

With longevity in his genes, AJ isn’t planning to stop working anytime soon. Coming from a family with five boys and one girl, his oldest sister just passed away a few months ago at 99 years old. He also has brothers that are 98 and 91 years old, along with two brothers who have passed away – one at 94 and another that died from cancer in his early 60s. AJ is the “baby” of the bunch at just 82 years old, and he has four grown children – one boy and three girls – along with many grandkids, too.

Finding this truck by accident after attending a funeral for a trucking friend in Lafayette, IN last year, me and my Sales Manager, contributor, and friend Eric Hill dropped in at Jason “JC” Alt’s house for a visit and dinner, and AJ’s truck was parked in JC’s shop. The pinstriper had just been there to repaint all the pinstriping and graphics, and the truck looked great! JC told us a bit about AJ and the truck and encouraged us to consider featuring it in the magazine. After thinking about it for just a few seconds, we said, “We are here, let’s do it!” So, JC pulled it out on the grass and parked it next to his pond with a fountain, and we did an impromptu photo shoot.

Working in the trucking industry his entire life, AJ has seen and done a lot. His fleet today is all Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks, and he is known for keeping them all extremely clean. AJ plans to keep trucking until someone tells him he can’t anymore – and then he still might do it a little while longer after that! Working hard is just in his DNA. I am not a gambling man, but if push came to shove, I think Art “AJ” Wendt and his mostly original 1981 Kenworth W900A would both be safe bets!!