This month features Chris Lewis of Jackson, MO. This colorful truck is a 1999 Peterbilt 379 with a Cummins 600 Signature engine, hooked to an 18-speed transmission, and 3.55 rears. Painted Dark Metallic Blue and a mix of Passion Pink and Violet Pearl, this truck also landed on the August 2002 cover of 10-4 Magazine! Chris still trucks today and enjoys being heavily involved with dirt track sprint car racing.
Out Of The Archives – June 2025
with Bette Garber
By Mark Harter
Mark Harter
A Trucking Industry historian, Mark Harter has been nicknamed “Truckapedia” by industry colleagues due to his wealth of knowledge, fascination, and love of trucks from the time he was a child. A former driver, Mark has hauled cool cars at Horseless Carriage, steel commodities at PGT Trucking, and has worked in operations for a couple of fleets. Mark has been photographing trucks since the late 1980s and currently resides in Newburgh, Indiana. Outside of trucking, Mark has a passion for Sportscars, the Indianapolis 500, and the IndyCar Series. He has been contributing to 10-4 Magazine since 2023.