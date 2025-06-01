No Backup Plan

This month’s creation was custom ordered for Didie Enriquez (45) of Condor Transport LLC out of Miami, FL. Didie is a very refreshing and positive guy, but he doesn’t mess around, saying, “I don’t give myself the option for a Plan B. If you give yourself an out or another option, when things get tough, you might be apt to move on. In reality, no matter what choices you make, if you are committed to making them work, there’s no need for a backup plan.” Buying a nice truck was his dream, so he saved as much money as he could before he even called me.

Married for eight years now, Didie and his wife Neysa have four children – Kay (22) who is in college, Zoe (21) who is also in college, Amaia (15) and Emma (13). They both had two kids of similar ages from previous relationships. Didie is the youngest of four sons from Rolando and Aida Enriquez, but sadly, both have passed away – his dad in 1997 and his mom in 2020. His dad was a truck driver in Cuba, and three of his brothers are still truck drivers in Cuba.

In 1996, Didie came to America on a plane with his parents for a better life. Didie gained his US citizenship in 2002. He graduated from Miami High School in 1998 and then went straight to work with a cousin installing phone systems. On one of his first big jobs, he was hired to install a phone system in a home. The owner asked him, “Do you know what you are doing?” Didie, answered, “Honestly, I apologize sir, I am new, and I really don’t.” This gentleman appreciated his honesty and took him under his wing. That gentleman was Rogelio Betancourt, the founder of a very large communications company called Condor, and over the course of that week together, they bonded and began a friendship that would last a lifetime.

Growing up in Cuba, Didie’s dad drove a fuel truck, and every chance he had, Didie would ride with him. Rogelio encouraged Didie to chase his dream, and by 2004 he had his CDL and bought a used 1997 IHC COE to haul containers. The truck was very inexpensive, so he was able to pay cash for it. Didie named his company after his mentor’s company and called it Condor Transport LLC. Not long after that, Rogelio lent him the money to buy a Freightliner Classic and then allowed Didie to make payments.

Over the next 14 years, hauling containers, Didie owned and drove a few trucks including a W900L, a 379 Pete with a 600 CAT, a ‘96 Pete 379 flattop, a yellow Pete 387 aerodynamic truck for fuel mileage, and a new T680 KW. Seeing a lot of nice Peterbilts out on the road pulling dump trailers, he made the decision to buy a dump trailer and paid for it without even pulling it – he didn’t even know how to use it! Thank goodness for YouTube videos!! The container company was a one-way door, so once he left, there was no going back. So, with no backup plan of any kind, Didie figured it out.

When it came time to order his new dream Peterbilt, Didie’s friend Nate told him to call me. When he called, we hit it right off, as Didie is a super nice and polite guy – and he loves nice trucks. We ordered him a 2026 Peterbilt 589 with a 58” flattop in Legendary Silver with a Dark Red frame, a 565-hp Cummins X15 with 2,050 torque, and an 18-speed XD PRO Endurant transmission. It was also fitted with a Low Air Leaf suspension, a car hauler front axle on air ride, and lots of goodies inside, including a nice refrigerator and a power inverter.

Once the truck arrived, Mike was given the task of dialing it in. Storm made me a special stainless drop visor, which to date is my favorite one so far. Didie wanted special lights, so he ordered some sweet tanker lights from Jim’s Custom Iron Works in Narvon, PA. Mike installed two of these lights on the new Texas bumper, three on each side of the 12 Ga. breather panels, and two on the new lowered mirror arms Storm built at the Built by Bub weld shop. Mike added additional Rockwood grill bars, steer axle dump valves, 6” dummy pipes with my dad’s clamps, and chrome oilers on painted front hubs. The paint crew sprayed the fuel tanks, DEF cover, cab exhaust covers, all the brackets and pieces, and installed five load lights in the back of sleeper. Wanting to stay on a budget, we opted for a set of full stainless fenders and brackets from Class Eight Manufacturing. Lastly, our guys in service installed a wet kit for his end dump trailer.

I wanted to thank Didie and Neysa for letting us order his dream truck, letting our crew dial it in, and his friendship. I really liked how it turned out and enjoyed the visit we had when he came to pick it up. It just goes to show, if you have no Plan B, your Plan A will always work!