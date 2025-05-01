Chance Choice Change

Spring is certainly in the air. Hay fever is in full bloom, grass is growing faster than the weeds in my garden, and I’m up to my elbows in truck repairs. So much for a positive outlook, right? Let’s be honest, things are not all that bad – in fact, I’m feeling the warmth of prosperity and sunshine every day. It seems we have survived another eventful winter and, so far, we’re still here, just sucking up diesel and laying down miles. For the majority of our readers, that’s the essence of life – one more load and another check in the bank. If I could condense it down to its simplest form, it might sound like this… “Show me the MONEY!”

I’m having a hard time realizing we are already four months into this “new” year. Time flies when you’re having fun or so goes the old adage. I can’t verify the fun part but the same may also hold true if you’re staying busy. The last couple months I have alluded to the opportunity to prosper in today’s rough economy. My hope was that our readers would take the time to expand their potential for pertinent information. Read baby, read!

I don’t just listen to the major telecommunications companies like the more popular three letter agencies. I search out the new upstarts, as well – my favorite has recently become NewsMax on cable TV. In this industry “life is business” and everything is relative to how we live our lives. Those of our readers who follow the Veteran’s View will understand I’m a positive attitude kind of person. Most of us don’t just drive a truck to make the all-important paycheck, we love the lifestyle, and we “live” to do what we do… go truckin! That means we are coming in contact with every kind of person out there. The nature of our business will necessitate the opportunity to interact, converse, and listen to ideas, technology, and culture’s different from our own.

I make a conscious effort to read as much new and informative material as I can find. For me that means reading constructive literature, listening to some structured news, and I try to spend an hour a day consuming information from all types of media. That can mean I have to listen to stations or outlets that I may not agree with. Yes, I ask myself from time to time, “Why do I do it?”

In the course of my recent reading I stumbled across a catch phrase “the 3-Cs” which got me to thinking about how they could be transcribed to relate to our world, the realm of transportation. The three Cs stand for chance, choice, and change. To put this into perspective, I was thinking of a conversation and interaction I had a couple weeks ago while enjoying lunch in town. An old high school classmate stopped to say hello and reminisce about the old days. During the course of catching up we noticed how similar our lives were and how often our paths could have crossed, but fate chose to intervene, leading each of us down different routes.

The same thing happened a few months ago when a friend stopped to check upon my wife and me. It was a chance meeting, since he noticed that I had stopped greeting him on his daily gas route. Concerned about us, he stopped by the old homestead to be sure we were okay. During our conversation, I mentioned how slow my work was and how I would be open to something new. He responded with, “Hey, I know a guy who…” (chance).

How often do we hear about an opportunity but disregard it as unreliable or not feasible at the time? Opportunity may not walk up the front steps and ring the doorbell. Most of the time it is much more elusive, hiding in the shadows, waiting for those willing to ferret out the rewards. How many of us are actively watching for those chances? By the same token, not all opportunities offered are going to work for all people. A word to the wise here – know your limitations. If you have been hauling refrigerated freight and an opening presents itself for heavy haul, that may not be a good fit for you. Now, if they (the new company) are willing to start you at an entry level position and allow you to work your way up through advanced training, that might be different. By all means, expand your potential (choice).

The economic situation here is changing almost daily, and according to many of the talking heads, we are going to run out of workers before we run out of work. I’m not so sure that’s true, but I’m not the one getting paid a 7-figure salary. Let’s assume it is true – this will open a lot of choices in the jobs market. Think back a few years ago, and ask yourself, “What did you do to earn a living then?” Most of today’s drivers had some other job before getting their CDL. Have you updated your resume? Are you going to need one, or will something fall in your lap unexpectedly? Just an idea, it never hurts to be prepared for your next chance at prosperity.

One of the luxuries of living in a free country is the opportunity to change your personal course of employment. There was a time when our parents told us to dream big, saying, “The sky is the limit.” We may have believed them to a point. However, this year we witnessed a private citizen offer his company’s services to rescue astronauts stranded in space. Maybe the sky isn’t the limit, and we have far more potential than any of us ever even thought.

The concrete cowboys of yesterday may in fact become the pilots of rocket transporters in space. No, I don’t see Peterbilt or Kenworth manufacturing the next space shuttle, but I’m sure they will be involved in the transportation of them. In short, this means there are job openings in all aspects of this industry. Trucking is more than just holding the steering wheel. For every new company developed or expanded there will be residual and related jobs that translate to “new” opportunities (change).

The choices you make now can greatly affect the horizons you see later. How many of you owner operators have experience doing routine repairs? Those are going to be valuable services in the future. Have you pursued the option of getting certified? Some certifications can be obtained online in your spare time or through night school classes locally. As long as there are truck drivers there will be a need to fix trucks. I’m a firm believer that if you gave them (daily drivers) a rubber hammer and a steel ball bearing, they will break one of them.

Not all these jobs are going to be blue collar or labor intensive. Someone will be needed to manage all this. There will be purchasing agents, inventory managers, design engineers and many technicians of all stripes. Do you have the desire to seek out these opportunities? Are you making choices to put yourself in a better position for advancement? There are many opportunities to attend night classes or advanced training for specialized operations. There is going to be a need for more trucks and, in many cases, specialized trailers with operators capable of handling them – could this be your calling moving forward?

Have you looked over your current financials? Are they up to date with your current payments and could you take on more responsibility in the near future? Does your banker even know who you are or what your options are? There are a few of you with a blank stare on your faces. One of the pitfalls of modern online banking is the loss of personal service. If you went to the financial institution of your choice, would they know you? And not just your account number, but you, the business owner? This is a serious question if you have any intention of expanding your current operations or seeking future business opportunities that will require additional funding. It is of the utmost importance they, your bank, are on board.

Many of our readers are O/O’s and most of them are financed through their lease company or one of the larger manufacturers’ lending institutions. This is not the same thing as having a personal banker. Just because your bank doesn’t hold the lien on your truck doesn’t mean you should not be in contact with a loan officer. This is one more choice you have to advance your business to the next stage. There are many reasons to be connected with them. The most common use is for major repairs or upgrades to existing equipment.

Not too many years ago, you could purchase a reasonable tractor for $50,000. Today, that’s the cost of just a new engine. Most single truck owner operators don’t have cash reserves to cover that and still have any reserves for lesser repairs. I’m no financial advisor and I don’t recommend taking advice from your buddies over a couple cold ones, but I use my personal banking staff to recommend potential avenues or options to achieve my financial goals. Remember, money is their business. They are also an excellent sounding board for your ideas when seeking information about business opportunities when the time comes to change.

Change can be a scary thing if it’s done for all the wrong reasons. But, through planning and preparation, most of the negative effects can be eliminated or at the very least reduced down to an acceptable risk. We are hearing positive messages from most of the government agencies, and they are now talking about big things to come in the near future. I’m not sure when or “if” the money will start to flow, however, we are getting the message that plans for expansion in the manufacturing sector are in motion. How soon before these new projects will turn dirt I don’t know. I’m leaning on the side of prior preparation prevents missed opportunities (or something like that).

For those of you wondering if I followed up on the potential lead for more and different work, yes, I did, and through the process of a chance meeting I made the choice to change things up. So, if you see me strolling with a new, shiny tanker, don’t forget to wave. If by chance good fortune shines on your path and you choose to intervene in your own life, the choices you make now can and will change the direction of your work, your personal satisfaction, and your finances, too. Chance, choice, change. It’s all up to you, 10-4.