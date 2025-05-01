Daydreaming Again

I was just sitting here daydreaming, like I often do, thinking about my childhood days when I would sit in school and my mind would wander off to the places I’d rather be – like pretty much anywhere on the road with my dad. It was hard to focus on schoolwork when I imagined myself rolling down some ribbon of asphalt, chasing mirages, while they disappeared on the horizon. My body may have been seated at my desk, but my heart and soul were GONE. Then, in the blink of an eye, time flew by, and I was all grown up. I followed my dream of filling the old man’s shoes and chasing the lines on the map. I spend a lot of time being away from home, and that doesn’t work well for some people. But I have no plans or desire to do anything else. So, I make my living being GONE. Inevitably, time has a way of relentlessly mowing us down. There will come a day when all my traveling days will be gone. The places I’ve seen and the people I met along the way will simply vanish into distant memories. I’m not there yet, but all it takes is another blink of an eye and all my years of being gone, will be… you guessed it… GONE FOR GOOD. That may sound depressing, but it can also serve as a poetic reminder that whatever I do in this life, I hope it is all for GOOD, before it’s all GONE!

GONE FOR GOOD!

By Trevor Hardwick

A quiet little latch-key kid,

Who’s gone to be at school.

Just can’t seem to focus,

On the things that he should do.

His little mind just wanders,

So, they say that he’s withdrawn.

His heart is truly somewhere else,

And that boy’s simply gone.

Gone… for the open road,

Gone… to be with dad.

Gone… for all the greatest times,

That boy has ever had.

Gone… ain’t gotta ask him twice,

Gone… you know he would.

Ain’t no doubt about it now,

That boy is gone for good!

Time has come, and time has gone,

The days turned into years.

The world just keeps spinning round,

Time’s gone and disappeared.

Gone, now, is the schoolboy,

He’s up and gone and grown.

Gone to chase tomorrow,

With a big rig of his own.

His childhood’s a goner,

The world has gone berserk.

His pay is gone too quickly,

So, he’s gone again to work.

Gone… to keep on truckin,

Gone… Lord knew he would.

Gone… like feathers in the wind,

That man is gone for good!

The sun’s gone up and down again,

And time’s gone by too fast.

His youth’s a long-gone memory,

And soon, he’ll breathe his last.

His glory days have come and gone,

His rig’s gone up for sale.

Gone, are all the days and nights,

Of bouncing down the trail.

Gone… like stars before the dawn,

Gone… like diesel fumes.

Gone… like spinning hands of time,

And all that it consumes.

Gone… that schoolboy’s wandering mind,

Gone… all he withstood.

Soon, a life of being gone,

Will be up and gone, for good!