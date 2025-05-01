Pay Attention To It All

Every once in a while, something unusual rolls into the shop, and today was one of those days. On April 4th, one of our mechanics walked into my office and said, “You’re going to want to hear this one.” The truck? A car hauler. The problem? A small air leveling valve. The damage? Nearly $13,000! Here’s what went down.

While hauling over the road, the driver had a malfunction in the air leveling valve located at the rear of the truck. At first glance, this might seem like a minor issue, but that single component failure set off a catastrophic chain of events. The valve’s failure caused the rear suspension to drop while the truck was in motion. This drop changed the driveline angle. Instead of transferring power smoothly to the rears, the driveline began forcefully pushing into the transmission.

This pressure didn’t just stop there. The force continued through the entire drivetrain – the transmission was pushed forward into the clutch, the clutch then jammed into the clutch fork and pressed into the flywheel and pilot bearing, as well. Each part along the way took damage, and as any experienced driver or mechanic knows, when the driveline starts applying force where it shouldn’t, you don’t just replace one component – you replace a whole series of them. But the story doesn’t end there.

When our team removed the transmission to assess the damage, they found something even more alarming: the transmission cooler had also failed and it was leaking coolant into the transmission oil. If you’ve ever seen oil contaminated with coolant you know the damage it can do. In this case, it was bad enough to destroy the transmission bearings and damage the gears. The result? Sparkly oil – that dreaded glitter that tells you the internal components have been ground to dust.

So, what ended up having to be replaced? The transmission, the transmission cooler, the clutch, the clutch fork, the flywheel housing bearings for the fork, the flywheel and the pilot bearing – it was a complete overhaul. While the customer could have opted for a cheaper rebuild, he decided to replace everything with brand-new parts. At that level of damage, he wanted a clean slate and peace of mind.

So, what can we learn from this cautionary tale? First and foremost – never underestimate a small part. Something as simple as a leveling valve can lead to thousands of dollars in damage when it fails at the wrong time. Second – preventative maintenance matters. We know truckers are busy. The job is demanding, and downtime means lost income. But five minutes of inspection before a trip can be the difference between a profitable load and a $13,000 shop bill.

Always check your suspension – watch for air leaks and listen for unfamiliar noises. If something feels off, trust your instincts. A part that looks “good enough” might not be. It could be the one thing standing between you and a long, expensive detour.

We are not saying that you can prevent every breakdown. Sometimes, things can go sideways no matter how careful you are. Trucking is tough, and fluke incidents happen. But if there’s even a small chance that a pre-trip or regular maintenance can prevent a disaster like this, it’s worth every second. Whether you’re running local or cross-country, hauling cars or freight, let this be a reminder – stay sharp, stay ahead of issues, and take nothing for granted. Because when one small part fails, it can take a whole drivetrain with it!

Thanks to my sharp Marketing Manager Jordan Greathouse for providing this month’s informative article. My guys are the best, and they really care about helping you get down the road safely. If you have questions or concerns about your truck, stop by our shop in Saxonburg, PA or call us at (724) 360-4080. To see all our available parts and services, visit www.pittsburghpower.com anytime.