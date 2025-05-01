Out of The Archives – May 2025

Bob “Gunrunner” Guy and his 1985 Peterbilt 359 and Utility Reefer

Bob Guy was one of the original truck show legends from back in the day and a Marine, as well. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran, and in 1994 he put a truck and trailer together to raise awareness about his brothers and sisters that were Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA), and to pay tribute to those that didn’t make it home. Bob’s friend Don Davis painted the names of 2,259 POW and MIA soldiers on the sides of Bob’s 1983 Utility trailer. The truck, which was covered in murals depicting Bob’s time in Vietnam, was a 1985 Peterbilt 359. Sadly, Bob died on October 27, 2019, but he and his truck will not soon be forgotten.