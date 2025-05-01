Close Menu
    Friday, May 16
    Out of the Archives

    Out of The Archives – May 2025

    With Bette Garber
    Bob “Gunrunner” Guy and his 1985 Peterbilt 359 and Utility Reefer

    Bob Guy was one of the original truck show legends from back in the day and a Marine, as well.  Bob was a Vietnam Veteran, and in 1994 he put a truck and trailer together to raise awareness about his brothers and sisters that were Prisoners of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA), and to pay tribute to those that didn’t make it home.  Bob’s friend Don Davis painted the names of 2,259 POW and MIA soldiers on the sides of Bob’s 1983 Utility trailer.  The truck, which was covered in murals depicting Bob’s time in Vietnam, was a 1985 Peterbilt 359.  Sadly, Bob died on October 27, 2019, but he and his truck will not soon be forgotten.

    A Trucking Industry historian, Mark Harter has been nicknamed “Truckapedia” by industry colleagues due to his wealth of knowledge, fascination, and love of trucks from the time he was a child. A former driver, Mark has hauled cool cars at Horseless Carriage, steel commodities at PGT Trucking, and has worked in operations for a couple of fleets. Mark has been photographing trucks since the late 1980s and currently resides in Newburgh, Indiana. Outside of trucking, Mark has a passion for Sportscars, the Indianapolis 500, and the IndyCar Series. He has been contributing to 10-4 Magazine since 2023.

