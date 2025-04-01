In For The Long Haul

What makes our magazine a mainstay in the trucking industry? Our steadfast team, loyal contributors, wonderful advertisers, and our faithful readers. They are all pieces of the puzzle just like consistent advertiser Vic Caliva (74) – a businessman, supporter, and most importantly, our friend, who is in it with us for the long haul. Today, and ever since his first ad appeared in our second issue over 31 years ago in September 1993, Vic has held one of the coveted spots on our back cover and has no intention of letting that go. Owner of Caliva’s Truck Wash and Polishing and ADC Truck Wash, both in Montebello, CA, Vic has seen plenty of changes over the years in not only his industry but the trucking industry, as well. He started out by happenstance when he ran into a friend of his who did mobile detailing and asked Vic if he wanted to work with him. Starting at the bottom, Vic worked his way into the industry, and it was his wife Diane (married since June 1979) who gave him the push to go out on his own. He started his first company in the early 80s, which was Caliva’s Truck Wash and Polishing. The pivotal moment came when he received a call from Union Oil – they told Vic to be there Monday, and he was. When growth happened, it was rapid, and the more he grew, the more staff he needed to hire. Today, as a combined family, Vic and Diane have five adult children, 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Vic is a self-made workaholic and enjoys keeping busy. He has never driven truck for a living but loves wheeling around in his 1986 Peterbilt 359. Along with truck washes and polishing, he also owns and runs a chrome shop. When he isn’t at work, he is working around the house, working on cars or kicking back at home. I met Vic for the first time at Truckin’ For Kids which he has not only been a regular attendee to over the years but also races his “Pink Thing” Ford pickup truck at the show. He has always been a friendly face in the crowd, not just to me, but to the rest of the 10-4 family, and so many others. Vic originally became an advertiser because he was asked to and made that agreement because the publication was a great thing that he wanted to be a part of. I admittedly got choked up with his response when I asked him what it means to be a part of 10-4 Magazine. Without hesitation, he stated, “I don’t ever want to lose them.” He went on to explain that the magazine as a whole does a great job bringing on companies, being open to everyone, and is just a very good publication. Thank you, Vic Caliva, for your unwavering support of our magazine over the (really) long haul. We appreciate your continued support and help in making 10-4 Magazine the “Best of the Best” since 1993!